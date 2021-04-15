History records many poignant memories and events; it often causes us to reflect on the past and those who came before us. It’s important because we see the people mentioned in that history pass from this earth, and those who are left can quickly forget.
There are no more Civil War veterans, no more World War I veterans, fewer and fewer veterans of the Korean Conflict, and those of the Vietnam era will, before many years, not be able to tell us their stories. But for the Vietnam conflict, history, often through dumb luck, has been able to record the last words of some of the soldiers of the 58,220 who died wearing the U.S. uniform; 58,220 of 2,500,000 who were deployed there from our shores. Some are insightful and provided a warning, some fearful, some loving. Each provides a glimpse into a very dark time in our nation.
1. “No sweat, sir. You can count on me. We’ll stop them.”
SP4 James K. Stoddard
As he lay bleeding out
26 Feb 1968 – Hill 614
2. “Red Hot Six, this is Ghost River 27. I’m sorry I won’t be able to help you any more today. I’m gut shot.
I’ll have to leave you now. Hang on and Good Luck.”
Radio transmission from helicopter pilot to Army captain and his unit fighting the 174th and 66th NVA Regiments
27 Feb 1968 – Hill 614
3. “It don’t mean nothing.”
Words of SP4 Henry Laverne when told his unit was surrounded by 66th and 174th NVA Regiments
26 Feb 1968 — H–l 614
4. “I’m dying, ain’t I Sarge? I’m dying, ain’t I Sarge?”
Last word of Radio Operator SP5 Paul Sperry
Spoken to SFC Herbert Floyd
17 Sept 1962 – Near Bau Tron
5. “Look out, they’re coming.”
Last words of Capt. Dan York, after 35th Vietnamese Airborne Rifle Company was caught in vehicle ambush
14 July 1962 — Near Ban Suc
6. “This is Red Hot 81. We need a medevac bad; three soldiers are hurt bad by a mine and my legs are blown off.
Tell them to hurry!”
Lt. Chris Hemingway on “The Street without Joy”
9 June 1967
7. “I know, I’ll be careful, but they need this machine gun upfront.”
First Lt. Bob Arvin
North of Hue
5 Sept 1967
8. “I can see you; you are coming up on out left. Be careful, they have a 57 recoilless rifle in the brown building.”
Cap. Terry Sage
Killed by 57 recoilless rifle
Saigon, 2 Feb 1968
9. “Many of the wounded will not live till morning.”
Last words of
Capt. (Dr.) Nguyen Se Twan near Special Forces Camp
18 March 1968
10. “They have killed the Captain. Now we must kill all VC.”
Last words of
Capt. Nguyen Van Phouc
Easter 1969
May their souls and the souls of all the faithful dead, through the Mercy of God, rest in peace.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.