Having recently driven to Stillwater to see the newly erected 9-foot statue of T. Boone Pickens, the billionaire businessman and Oklahoma State mega booster (with donations somewhere around half a billion dollars, you’d think Gundy could beat OU once in a blue moon), I was reminded of his letter to college graduates in 2018, published in Forbes magazine. A young friend recently told me that leading in the military was “oceans apart” from leading in business, and I think Mr. Pickens would have disagreed, as did I. The essence of the letter which contained what has become known as “Booneisms” in his honor….
1. “A fool with a plan can beat a genius with no plan.” A plan without action; is merely hope. As is the case in the Army. A vision, a grand plan, then tactical action steps, are required to win in battle. In fact, I know of no other way. The great author, Dr. Wess Roberts, aside from my favorite leaderships book, “Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun”, also penned, “Straight A’s Never Made Anybody Rich”. Dr. Wess, like Boone, knows genius is not enough – you must have a plan.
2. “Show me a good loser and I will show you a loser.” Pickens saw winners and losers in every situation. He would have had no time nor interest in “participation trophies” or patting little Johnny on the head for trying hard. His financial support of OSU was not reflective of the fact that he never admired a loss. And the best organizations in the Army are like that. They never accept losing. Perhaps one of the reasons we have the very best Army in the world.
3. “Work Hard. Come Early. Stay Late.” Pickens was always, even by his 90th birthday, the first in the office and the one who turned out the lights on the way out. Army leaders should be the last one through the mess hall, and the last ones to leave the office at the end of the day. Role modeling. Setting the example.
4. “The Higher the monkey climbs a tree, the more you can see his ____.” Pickens believed that what we accomplish should be completed humbly and modestly. When we fail, use the failure for determination to finally get it right. Great examples every day in the military. Failure in training, used to learn, is acceptable and common. In combat; never.
5. “I say you work eight hours, and you sleep eight hours. Just be sure they’re not the same eight hours.” Boone believe in productivity, efficiency and effectiveness. If we in the military could approach this level of both, we could get by with the eight hours. But it hasn’t happened yet.
6. “Be the eternal optimist. Act like the fella who fell off the top of a 10-story building…as he passed the third floor, said, ‘I’m not dead yet. So far, so good.’” You have to be optimistic. You drill your fair share of dry holes, in the oilfield, and in life. Optimism is key. Never count yourself out.
7. “Keep focused. When you are hunting elephants, don’t get distracted chasing rabbits.” Life is full of distractions — personal and professional ones. It’s important to maintain focus on the plan and the ultimate objectives. There will be curveballs thrown your way, and opportunities presented to you. Periodically step back and assess how they advance your overall plan. Often times they don’t. And you can spend a lot of wasted time on small deals that, at the end of the day, just don’t amount to much.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.