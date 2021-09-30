Captain Bill Reeder was my section leader in 1973 when I attended the Field Artillery Officer Advanced Course, now called the Captains Career Course, and it was six months long. Bill was a Field Artilleryman and a senior captain. That was before aviation was an actual branch of the Army. For Bill was an aviator at heart, and had been a fixed wing aviator since 1968. Great guy, good leader, a lot of fun. That was in May 1973.
Bill Reeder knows what it means to be in prison, and to be tortured and to approach death. He was a Prisoner of War in arguably the worst place in the world.
The prison really isn’t there in its old form these days. Most of it was torn down in the 1990s and has two high rise buildings, one an apartment building, the other a commercial complex. But a small part of the prison is still there and they have a museum you can visit. The museum these days includes a guillotine room with original equipment and the flight seat and parachute of it most famous prisoner of war, Senator John McCain.
The prison was formally known as the Hoa Lo, located in Hanoi; we called it the Hanoi Hilton.
On March 9, 1972, Cpt Reeder was shot down in Vietnam, and managed to evade the enemy until he was captured three days later. He spent 320 days in captivity, and was the last service member taken as a POW. He was released during Operation Homecoming in March 1973, was briefly hospitalized, then reported to Fort Sill. He suffered a broken back, severely shrapnel injured ankle and multiple other injuries. He experienced malaria and dysentery. And was at Fort Sill 60 days after they released him from the hospital.
Bill’s book, “Through the Valley” tells the story. It’s not pretty. It’s pretty awful stuff. Should be mandatory for everyone. When you think about American heroes; think about Bill Reeder. And John McCain.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.