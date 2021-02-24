I have often wondered what my dogs spend their days thinking about. I imagine it to be more than when their next meal or nap will come, something much more intellectual, even philosophical. This last year, my family and I have been home a lot more than we normally would be. And the effects on my boys have been fascinating.
The first 10-days of the pandemic were painful. Stark, the classic guard dog, must know everything that is going on. He cannot bear the thought of missing one iota of activity. The fact that each of us chose a different room to work from, meant he spent his days engaged in a walk from room to room, always on high alert, to see what each of us was doing. By day 14 he was exhausted.
Raffy, on the other hand, adjusted much more quickly. He enjoyed the extra walks, belly rubs, and happily dozed to the sound of typing. The extra company at home was a gift. Raffy has never been a guard dog, or a gossip, he is my boy who is always content with what he has. He can find joy sniffing the wind.
Yet, for better or worse, Stark and Raffy have adjusted to this new routine, and most days have become a peaceful routine for them. Stark has come to love Rick’s adventurous cooking, spending hours in the kitchen cleaning the floors. Raffy has shown me all the best napping spots, the places to stop and smell the roses, and has developed a love for online meetings.
As our days at home have turned into weeks, months, and now a year, I wonder what the boys spend their days thinking about. On more than one occasion, I have caught them whispering to each other, watching our every movement, and it seems, counting the days for a quiet moment again. On the rare occasion we are all gone from home at the same time, we come home to very happy, and it would appear rested dogs.
The time with my boys has inspired me to slow down and mimic their style. Continuously stretching, the boys rarely seem to have a stiff limb. Taking time to rest as needed, Raffy is never cranky. The joy of a stolen morsel of food sends Stark into his special tail wag, the one where he wags in a clockwise direction, not left to right. The ability to enjoy the small things in life, to find great joy in napping in the sun, or enjoying the smells the breeze carries into our yard have led me to believe that my boys have found the true meaning of happiness, contentment and joy.
The lazy smiles, the joy and contentment I see on my boys’ faces as we take an unexpected afternoon walk have made me change how I see the world. In our haste to make a meeting, or purchase the latest new item, we think we have found true happiness. But in reality, less really is more. Time spent in the beauty of nature, the moments we spend with our loved ones, those are the moments of true happiness and joy. Perhaps if we all adopted a dog’s perspective, if we all enjoyed the small things, the moments in life which are a gift, we would each know the happiness our dogs know.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.