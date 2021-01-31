Great Plains Technology Center is celebrating 50 years of serving Southwest Oklahoma in 2021. We are so grateful for the community partnerships we have formed over the years, and for the impact we have had on students, businesses and the economy. In fact, we plan to celebrate our history and our heroes throughout the coming year.
I have formed an anniversary committee of former and current employees that met for the first time last week to discuss our plans. Our honorary chairs are Kenneth Bridges and Tom Thomas, both retired superintendents that I had the privilege to work with in the past. I count them both dear friends, leaders and mentors. One of the people I was thrilled to see at the meeting is Jim Maddox, an original board member who was involved with the formation of the Great Plains district and the hiring of Milton Worley as the first superintendent. He has some wonderful stories to tell.
One of the things we plan to do is capture some of the early stories on video to document our living history. Fred Emmert will be one of the first people I sit down with to chat. We also plan to produce interviews with our living past superintendents who led the district’s tremendous growth and developed key partnerships that shaped who we are as an organization. Some of the significant additions we want to document include the creation of the Goodyear Industrial Maintenance training program; the SCORE program; the annexation of Tillman and Kiowa counties and formation of the Frederick campus; the Business Development Center; the creation of the Jim Nisbett Public Safety Building, E911 Call Center, Emergency Operations and MERC. All of these expansions happened because of visionary leaders and community partners who came together to create successful, innovative solutions.
If you follow Great Plains Tech on social media, you will see that we are celebrating 50 Milestone Moments, one each Monday throughout the year. With the theme “We’re Golden,” we are also using a unique logo that you will begin to see around town on billboards, in our publications and email signatures.
We are hoping to get past COVID restrictions to conduct a couple of big events. The first, a Family Reunion, will be an event for current and former employees and board members. If you are a former employee and would like to attend the reunion, please contact the school with your address so we can keep you informed as our plans unfold. A mailing list is underway right now. It will be possible to gather several names and addresses from our planning committee, but we don’t want to miss anyone. We really want to bring everyone together to celebrate in person if at all possible.
The second event, to benefit the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation, will be a “We’re Golden” community gala. We owe so much of our success to our community. This event will provide a big “thank-you” to everyone who has helped us and worked with us along the way. It is really pretty amazing to think about the progress we have experienced as a school and as a southwest Oklahoma community in the past 50 years.
I am so excited to kickoff this new year of celebration. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as superintendent and am extremely proud of our employees, past and present, who do so much to improve the lives of others. I am also proud to call Lawton home. Let’s make 2021 our best year ever!
Clarence Fortney is superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center.