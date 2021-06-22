The latest product of our endless culture wars is the debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT). Eight states controlled by Republicans — including Oklahoma — have banned the teaching of CRT in public schools, arguing it promotes racial divisiveness and unfairly demonizes all white people as inherently racist. Supporters of CRT have argued that the ban amounts to censorship and a destructive brand of academic racism that whitewashes our history books and risks eliminating meaningful discussions of the myriad challenges associated with race relations in the United States. A ban, they say, is a solution in search of a problem. Both sides have their share of predictably partisan extremists eager to use the issue for fund-raising and to rally their political base, but those seeking understanding should ignore them because CRT is neither as nefarious nor as benign as the activists would have you believe.
CRT began in the 1970s as an academic movement among civil rights scholars and activists in higher education. Scholars like Derrick Bell, Alan Freeman, Kimberle Crenshaw, and many others studied the law as it related to race and began challenging mainstream approaches to racial justice. They emphasized the idea of critical theory, which argues that social problems have more to do with social structures and cultural assumptions than individual beliefs or actions, and applied it to American legal systems. In essence, they argued that white supremacy and structural racism in the United States is real, that it is protected by the law, and that it can be changed over time. Their opponents argued that CRT ignored the real progress made in race relations and opposed liberalism, incrementalism and the legal system that ended slavery and promoted civil rights. The debate was intensely esoteric but useful in promoting classroom discussion, and while it stayed within the world of law most Americans remained unaware of its existence.
That changed in 1995, when Gloria Ladson Billings and others applied the idea to Education and used it to study inequality in our schools. Scholars in other disciplines quickly followed suit, and by 2002 academics in Political Science, Women’s Studies, Ethnic Studies, Communication, Sociology, American Studies, and other fields were using CRT to study race relations, and terms like “white privilege” or “white guilt” became more commonplace. To be sure, not all disciplines or scholars bought in. Many found elements of CRT compelling and insightful but were unwilling to accept it as an all-encompassing explanation for racism past and present. The language of CRT continued to evolve, however, and in some cases seeped into Primary and Secondary Education programs as well.
This gradual spread alarmed many conservatives. Some saw it as a kind of creeping Socialism that emerged from the ashes of the discredited Marxist theories of the 1960s. Others saw it as an attempt to tarnish the history of the United States or to label all whites as racists and they began pushing back. In 2010, Arizona banned the Mexican American Studies Department Programs in the Tucson Unified School District (the ban was ruled unconstitutional in 2017), and in 2020 President Donald Trump issued an executive order cancelling federal funding for programs that emphasized CRT or the concept of white privilege in their programming. The order was rescinded by President Joe Biden, who also terminated the 1776 Commission, an advisory committee established by Trump to support what he called “patriotic education.”
And so the debate continues, largely driven by politicians eager for votes or money who pander to followers who are easily aroused by buzzwords and catchphrases that play to their liberal or conservative assumptions and who generally know far too little history to discuss CRT in an informed or meaningful way. The truth is that CRT is just an academic theory. Like most non-scientific theories it should not be considered as an absolute. Rather, it should be used as one of many tools for examining and discussing race in America and should be kept in academic curriculums so that scholars and students can freely debate its merits. Racism, after all, is real, and by accident or design our laws can sometimes be staunch bulwarks for systemic racial injustice. Yet it is also true that we have made genuine progress in race relations over the last 100 years. Millions of people from minority backgrounds have thrived in our system, which is far from perfect but still has enough elasticity in our Constitution and our courts to grow and evolve in ways that benefit the individual.
Rather than CRT, the real problem is us. Most people know far too little history to understand when teachers, professors, or politicians are distorting the past or present for their own ends or because of their own ignorance, and too few are able to think critically and consider multiple points of view in a dispassionate manner before reaching a conclusion. Too many educators know just enough CRT to be dangerous with their assertions and lack the historical understanding to lead nuanced discussions regarding race relations. Instead, they fall into easy generalizations that divide us and enlighten no one. Worst of all, too many of us are more interested in arguing or promoting the agenda of a particular racial, ethnic, religious, or political group than we are in finding common ground as individual Americans, a problem which underpins the current sad state of our political discourse. The debate over CRT does not therefore reflect a single problem demanding a simple solution. It is a symptom of a much larger problem, one that banning CRT from our schools will not address at all.
Lance Janda has degrees in history.