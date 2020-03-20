When people call attention to my age, I’m always startled. If I’m talking to someone in their 20s, 30s, 40s — I always identify as a contemporary. I think of myself as about the same age of whomever I’m talking to -— unless it’s someone really old...
So when someone starts a conversation with, “At your age...” or “When you were young...” I always look around to see who they’re talking to. And when a very young person asks me a question about the Civil War, I’ve found it best to just murmur, “Oh, yes, Old Abe was a fine man,” and move on.
I don’t think of myself as old, elderly, mature, a senior citizen, golden ager or any of those wretched, mealy-mouthed, dispiriting, down-hearted, flummerish, platitudinous weasel-words.
On the other hand, I have noticed that being the oldest person wherever you happen to be has some advantages. You get respect. You get to sit down. Sometimes people listen to you. You get doors opened, packages carried, sent to the front of the line.
Young men who possibly may terrorize their own neighborhoods remember their grandmothers’ teachings and self-consciously get up to give you their seat in a crowded bus or room.
People have been trained to hold the door open for their elders. That comes in handy, particularly when you’re trying to drag a heavy suitcase out the front door of a casino as happened to me the last time I was in Las Vegas. A young woman apologized profusely for not being faster with the door. I graciously accepted her apology.
It’s like being Queen Elizabeth only you don’t have to wear those dreadful pastel matching hats and coats.
Being the oldest person at any event is a great excuse for almost any shortcoming:
Being late: “Oh, after all, she’s old and slow.”
Forgetting something: “Well, what do you expect? She’s old and forgetful.”
Dozing off in a dull meeting: “Bless her heart, she’s old and tired.”
Getting up and leaving a dull meeting: “Well, you know she’s old and a little eccentric.”
At a family party New Year’s Eve, after the last toast was made, someone turned to me and asked if I wanted to make one too? He didn’t add, “as the oldest one in the family,” but that was understood. I was tempted to give my favorite toast:
May the light always find you
on a dreary day.
When you need to be home,
May you find your way.
May you always have courage
To take a chance,
And never find frogs
In your underpants.”
But I didn’t and responded that, as the family doyenne, a synonym for oldest woman I had learned that very day, I’d be happy to and ad libbed a toast befitting my dignified stature which, I suspected, I would have to keep reminding them of.
So for all of you who have used Rodney Dangerfield’s famous quote, “I don’t get no respect,” if you wait long enough, you’ll get yours.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.