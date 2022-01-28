Hey, mom, whenever you want to look for a hearing aid, I’ll go with you,” my eldest son kept saying.
This is an offer he made when I asked him to repeat something or, more frequently, what someone else said.
“What did he say?” I whispered to him at meetings, at church, at family gatherings. Sometimes it was my own almost perfect grandson that I couldn’t understand.
“What did he say?” I’d ask his dad.
“Why don’t you just ask me, I’m right here?” my grandson would say, exasperated.
“Because you are a teenager and you mumble and talk too fast,” I would explain.
Once, when we all went to a movie together, my grandson generously offered, “Grandma, you can sit by me and ask questions.” It was a constant irritation to all of my family when I interrupted movies or television shows with another, “What did he say?” Not too mention all the “What does that mean?” and “Why did they do that?” questions.
Granted, my hearing was not 20-20 — — or however hearing is rated — — since I was old enough to run the switchboard in my Daddy’s western Oklahoma telephone office. During big thunderstorms, lightning crackled through the major lines entering our house and through the headset the operator wore. And, of course, as most of my older friends testify, the older we get, the more we miss.
I would like to point out, however, that ever since Marlo Brando, many movie actors have decided it is more artistic to mumble through lips that barely move. Articulation and projection could be outdated concepts.
I am not hard-of-hearing, I defended myself crankily. I hear plenty. It’s only words here and there that I don’t quite catch and, granted, that can affect the meaning of a sentence as I have learned when I repeat something I just heard and everyone roars with laughter.
“And like when we come in your house and the TV is on at top volume,” my son reminded me.
“That’s because the TV is in the living room and I am in the kitchen cooking, “I’d reply — — loudly.
This went on for a year or so – — him offering to accompany me to look at hearing aids — — me justifying why this was not necessary.
If everyone just talked at a normal speed and volume, there would be no problem. But no, people mutter, people mumble. People turn their backs and walk away from you while they are talking to you. Speakers refuse to use microphones at podiums. “I don’t need this,” they say scornfully, shoving the mike aside. They do, they do need it and sometimes entire audiences tell them so.
Finally, my insistence that the problem was more with poor speaking than poor hearing was vindicated on Barack Obama’s Inauguration Day.
I understood every word Aretha Franklin sang. I understood every word poet Elizabeth Alexander uttered. I understood, all through the long day, every word the network announcers said. The next day, I understood every single word Hillary Clinton said in the committee confirmation hearing and, later, in her address to the State Department. Every word, got that? Every single word.
So here’s the deal on hearing. I maintained that as long as I could understand every word the president of the United States said, I was OK. He’s OK. We were all OK.
Well, apparently not. Now I have hearing aids. Sometimes I wear them.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.