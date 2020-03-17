March Madness has officially begun for the Hime household. Winter sports are coming to an end, several of our schools are making their way to State and spring sports are getting underway. In addition to all that, we are now adding an official move to Lawton into the mix.
Stephanie and I are so eager about our next chapter, we plan to make our way to our new house in Lawton, belongings and all. I will still commute back and forth to Clinton as I complete the school year there. However, we are thrilled to live here full time and be more involved with the community.
In the short time I have been here, it is incredible to see the community collaborations and support for our students and staff. I had the great pleasure to sit in on a Lawton F.I.R.S.T. training session with senior leaders last month. I want you to know that there are many agencies and district leaders that work tirelessly to ensure our district and citizens are safe. There is a lot of planning and preparation that goes into the work, but the communication and collaboration between these agencies is inspiring and encouraging to me as the next superintendent.
I have also had the great pleasure of meeting with local organizations such as AMBUCS, Rotary and the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. Most recently, Stephanie and I enjoyed an amazing night at the Lawton Public School’s “Night to Ignite the Future” fundraiser event. We were so impressed by the show of support for LPS teachers and students by those in attendance. The Foundation hosted a remarkable evening. If you have never attended, I encourage you to mark your calendars for next year. You will not be disappointed.
I look forward to getting out and meeting more parents, staff, students and community members in the coming months. I’d love to visit and learn more about our local organizations! Contact the LPS superintendent’s office and let me know a date and time that would work for your organization.
I want to take this time to thank everyone that participated in the LPS Communications survey pushed out last month. Your feedback is vital to the success of the district. On the subject of surveys, as a friendly reminder, I would like to encourage everyone to participate in the upcoming Census survey.
The data collected from the census impact our schools across the nation as well as the communities we live in. Federal funding is determined by the statistics gathered from the census, and the services that rely on the funding are impacted. It is very important that everyone takes part for the betterment of our community.
Stephanie and I will use this week to make Lawton our official new home. We are excited about the move because we will be able to attend evening events. We look forward to the opportunity to watch our students compete, perform, and be recognized for their great accomplishments. I encourage each of you to get out and support our kids and all the great things they are doing. Have a wonderful, safe and healthy Spring Break.
Kevin Hime will assume duties as Lawton Public Schools superintendent on July 1.