I think we can all agree that we are done with 2020. I am not sure I have met one person who actually said they enjoyed the year. Moving into 2021, we must change our perspective, we must find hope. I am confident things will get better. It will take some time, but there is hope, there is an end to the pandemic in sight. Life will resume, the economy will pick up, and we will each be able to focus on building the life we want.
I struggle having a positive perspective and attitude as much as the next person. I wake up overwhelmed, stressed, and anxious most days. My to do list grows three times as fast as I can accomplish a task, there is never enough time, and no matter how much I try to stop and enjoy the moments, something will compete for my attention. I have gone so far as to lose my cell phone, place it on do-not-disturb, or just ignore it, yet tasks continue to pile up.
It is easy to look at other people, those who appear to have more free time than me, and feel envy. I can forget life is made up of choices and for every choice there is a direct consequence. What I view as a life of leisure could be a life filled with boredom, missed opportunities, and unhappiness. As busy as I stay, 95% of the time I am happy and content. I am living the life I designed. I have never been one to just go with the flow, I have always been one to pursue my dreams, to stretch myself.
Entering 2021 I want my perspective to be optimistic, my attitude made up of a determination to accomplish my goals, and a realistic understanding of what I can accomplish daily. I want to wake up grateful, greet the day with tenacity, and know that what I accomplish is what I was meant to accomplish. The question becomes how to achieve this, how to make these goals a daily reality.
Building a successful habit takes 21 days, basically the month of January. Because of the many roles I fill having daily routines helps me to be more successful. Waking up early to sneak in a workout, prayer and meditation time becomes easier when I am excited about my workout. It also becomes easier when I sleep in my workout wear. Falling asleep listing what I am grateful for encourages my mind to wakeup focused on the same list. Making a daily, weekly, and monthly to do list helps me meet my goals and see where I am spending my time, allowing for adjustments.
My routine and goals are not for everyone, and they should not be. What I can encourage you to do is work to change your perspective to a positive focus. As one of my favorite leadership writers, Jon Gordon, says “Change your Monday morning attitude from I have to, to I get to.” Every time I feel sorry for myself, or want to sleep longer, or wonder why I am in this situation, I remind myself I get to do what I love; I get to live a life I designed.
Resist the urge to set New Year’s resolutions, resist the temptation to copy someone’s lifestyle. Be bold and make the changes you need to make to live the life you want. Focus on looking at the bright side of life, of finding the moments, enjoying the beauty. Leave the pessimism, hurt, and lack of hope in 2020.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.