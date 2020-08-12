We are approximately 10 days from the beginning of the 2020/2021 school year. After the abrupt ending of the 2019/2020 school year and a very stressful summer, I have mixed feelings about the school year.
I look forward to school breaks with a passion. There is nothing I love more than having time with my daughter. She is smart, funny, has an incredibly unique personality, and is one of the few people who truly gets me. My time with her is peaceful, restorative, and always exactly what I need. School starting means we have less time together.
The beginning of the school year this year is even harder. COVID has changed everything, and for many has robbed them of their sense of safety. It’s hard to feel safe or secure when we cannot see our greatest threat, the virus. And with this fear, it makes sending our children to school even more of a challenge.
I don’t know what I think about school starting again. I know B has missed her friends, her education has suffered, and she needs a routine. Yet, I also know the challenges of trying to manage safety within an organization. With the onset of the pandemic things changed drastically for my business and forced me to reenter the traditional workforce. Managing both is exhausting, the long hours alone have left me overwhelmed, never mind the added challenges of managing COVID safely. I cannot imagine what the school has faced or the conversations they have had. I can imagine the emotions they have dealt with.
Regardless of how we feel, and each of our opinions is valid and right for us, the arguing, anger, and refusal to see other’s perspectives must end. We must work together to find solutions which work for all of us. If you are not ready to send your children back to school, choose the virtual option. If you feel ready to send your children back, choose the live option. Whichever option you choose, I know it will be right for you and your family. We must view the choices of each person as right for them and allow each of us to manage life in a pandemic the best we can.
Instead of choosing to allow the stress and fear to rule us, what if we took this opportunity to learn more about our needs and the needs of our family? What if we chose to look at this time as a period to define what is best for us and make the changes we need to make to live our best life possible? It will be challenging, it will mean honesty, vulnerability, and that we stop judging other people for their choices. That my friends, is the hardest choice of all.
As the school year begins, we must each make the right decision for our family. And as part of that choice, we must commit to choosing respect and peace. We can no longer bash other’s decisions, speak badly of others, or encourage people to not frequent certain businesses or activities. We must follow the CDC guidelines and make them work for each of us. I am choosing to forgo a mask for a face shield. I believe masks do protect us, but I could not take the heat one minute longer. I ask you to respect my choices and I will respect yours.
Let’s choose a peaceful beginning, a time of healing and path to the end of this pandemic. We must model for our children how we want them to behave. And we must understand our schools are doing the best they can with what they have to work with.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.