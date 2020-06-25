So, I bought some art online from Robert Peterson some years ago, a benefit for something which I don’t recall. I didn’t know anything about Peterson, his background or his art, but I loved his work. A collector only of art which I love, I arranged to meet him, commissioned some stuff because I had seen wonderful pieces in Complete Eye Care on Cache Road and in Mayor Fitch’s home.
We moved past the art quickly, Robert and I, to other things. He took (takes) advantage of my experience (age?), and I take advantage of his brilliant creativity and his kindness. We turned out to be pretty good for each other, understand each other, and spend as much time together as our lives currently allow. We are really close friends.
So, when Robert and Marina invited us to attend a fundraiser in Oklahoma City just while ago, we happily agreed and they suggested dinner afterwards at Frida Southwest, an exciting new restaurant which features Robert’s art and serves wonderful Oklahoma, Santa Fe and northern Mexico cuisine. Never one to pass up a meal or spend time with the Peterson’s, we accepted.
That evening at the fundraiser and before dinner out, I was approached by a woman who asked about me by name and raved about her current experience as a member of the Leadership Oklahoma class. They had just visited Fort Sill, and she was amazed, as are most LOK students by the experience, which they always rate as best of the year. She introduced herself as Francie Ekwerekwe. Francie is a native Nigerian whose father was incarcerated from the time she was 5 until she turned 27. Raised in Texas, Francie made her way to OU on a volley ball scholarship (she’s taller than I am), then went on to law school at De Paul University, completed her law degree and now serves as an attorney/advocate for TEEM, The Education and Employment Ministry in OKC. TEEM, a nonprofit, has served more than 15,000 individuals; giving a hand up to individuals re-entering society from prison, through educational preparation, social services, job training and placement. This is one impressive woman.
The Peterson’s had invited Francie and her companion to dinner as well, and she introduced me to a guy named Jonathan Blake Williams Jr., who Robert referred to as “JB.” But what he really was saying was “Jabee.” For all you uninformed readers like me, Jabee was born on the east side of Oklahoma City, attended over 11 schools before graduating high school, began to rap at age 7, and performed onstage by age 10. Jabee and his family became homeless at age 12, and when his brother was shot and killed, Jabee began to take music seriously to help his family. And indeed, he did and has.
To make a long story short, Jabee is Oklahoma’s most prominent and successful rapper, an Emmy award winner who had become an “artist in residence” for lack of a better term for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as making commercial appearances on behalf of Kevin Durant, the Science Museum of Oklahoma and others. Fox News Oklahoma recently completed an extensive interview with Jabee regarding the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.
So what? Well the “so what” of all this is through my friend Robert Peterson, who happens to be black, I met two more amazingly accomplished, highly successful important black Oklahomans who are helping lead the way for a greater understanding by spending an evening with an old Army general and his wife. And we talked, that night, about everything under the sun … but not about race. And you see, I think that’s how racism ends. That’s how it stops. When we make the time and when we take the time to not just talk, but to communicate and to listen. Just listen. The life experience of these two remarkable Oklahomans was so different than mine, so unique and so wonderful. I’m glad we found Francie and Jabee. Within a few short hours, they taught me a lot ... a lot about how it ought to be. I think Robert Peterson knew what he was doing that night.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.