While discussions arguing Top 10 are prominent, and it seems difficult to find where Oklahoma really fits, let’s look at it another way…and be very pleased with who we are. While the research here is not original with me ... well, facts are facts.
We are Oklahomans. Our story is not about places and events, although our events such as the Land Run and the Trail of Tears are unique in history. Our story is more about our people and how their ideas have influenced the way the world works and lives.
Here is a trivia question. What do the following have to do with Oklahoma?
Mud flaps, weather stripping, twisty ties, tornado warnings, space suits, yield signs, shopping carts, Heartbreak hotel, Nautilus exercise equipment, radio waves from the Milky Way, parking meters, electric guitars, Donald Duck, Xerox, Walmart, Girl Scout cookies, Boy Scout troops or aerobics? Each of those concepts came from Oklahomans with great ideas.
The Oklahoma story is about our people and their toughness and incredible ideas and discoveries. The railroad came, and so did a unique blend of settlers. African Americans came when they heard that Oklahoma might be an all-black state. Nowhere else in America were so many all-black towns such as Redbird, Rentiesville, Boley and Tatum. A young man born in Rentiesville loved history in high school. He was John Hope Franklin who, as a professor at Harvard and the University of Chicago, became the preeminent African American historian in the world. Dr. Franklin did it from Oklahoma … from Rentiesville of all places.
European and Asian immigrants came to farm the land and add the culture of the Germans, the Czechs, the Poles, the Lebanese, and the Italians, who mined the coal and put wonderful food near Krebs. Pockets of these descendants of the original diverse ethnic settlers still exist, and our military structure has given us much wanted diversity as well.
Oklahoma became a blending post of culture, of religion, and extreme patriotism. That is our secret. That diversity led our men and women to change the world — from here.
You probably know that aviator Wiley Post of Maysville was the first person to fly alone around the world, but did you know he developed the first space suit and discovered the jet stream? Sylvan Goldman, an Oklahoma City grocery store owner, invented and patented the shopping cart. The first parking meter in the world was installed in downtown Oklahoma City. The twisty tie was developed at Maysville. The yield sign was first used in Tulsa. The first tornado forecast was issued at Tinker Air Force Base. A truck driver from Midwest City, Oscar March, whose name has been forgotten in history, was tired of splashing mud from his truck tires to the driver behind him so he invented the mud flap.
When L.A. Macklanburg’s wife complained of dust blowing in under the doors of their new home, he went to his shop on a Sunday afternoon and invested weather stripping. Seventy-five years later, you can buy MD brand weather stripping in hardware stores around the country.
Arthur Jones of Seminole invented Nautilus exercise equipment, Chase Bender of Quapaw found a way to copy documents and was one of the founders of Xerox. Sam Walton was born in Kingfisher, 8 miles away was born Joe Albertson, one of the icons of the grocery business. Larry and John Nichols began Devon, a world petroleum leader, and did it from here.
Erle Halliburton of Wilson pawned his wife’s wedding ring to finance a new way to cement oil wells. He formed a small service company in the tiny town of Wilson. The result was Halliburton, one of the world’s largest companies.
Astronomer Karl Jansky was born in Norman and was the first person to pick up radio waves from outer space. The unit of measurement in radio astronomy is call the Jansky.
America’s first Boy Scout troop was in Pawhuska. The first Girl Scout cookie was sold in Muskogee in 1912. Oklahoma City native Dr. Kenneth Cooper was hired by NASA to develop a fitness program for the country’s first astronauts and added “aerobics” as a new word in the English language.
Eyes on the stars
Other Oklahomans have begun their journey here, but it led to the stars. No other state has had a greater impact upon America’s space program than Oklahoma. Leroy Gordon Cooper of Shawnee was one of the first seven chosen. Thomas Stafford of Weatherford owns the record as the World’s Fastest Human. He attained the speed of 28,547 statute miles per hour during the reentry of Apollo 10. Donna Shirley of Wynnewood was the first and only woman to direct a NASA program. She headed up the project that sent a rover to Mars and gave mankind the first photographs of that distant planet. Gen.Tommy Franks is also of Wynnewood.
It is overwhelming to consider how American movies and television have been impacted by Oklahomans. In the early days, Gene Autry, Hopalong Cassidy of Tulsa, Tom Mix of Dewey, and Will Rogers of Claremore were the stars of the Silver Screen. The most famous horror movie star, Lon Chaney Jr., was born in Oklahoma City. Van Heflin, Chuck Norris, Tony Randall, James Gardner, Brad Pitt, Kristen Chenoweth, and Ron Howard were all born in Oklahoma. Joan Crawford grew up in Lawton where her father ran a movie theater. Leon Russell was birthed there as well. Their lives were shaped here.
Voice of Donald Duck
One of the most unique contributions in the world of entertainment if that of Clarence Nash of Watonga. His classmates made fun of him in the 1920s because he always tried to talk like his pet goat. He moved to Hollywood and was hired in 1932 by Walt Disney to use his talent to talk like an animal. He was the first, and for the next 50 years, the voice of Donald Duck.
Few people know that Dr. Phil was born in Vinita and played football at the University of Tulsa, that Cleavon Little, the really funny black sheriff in “Blazing Saddles,” was born in Chickasha. Judy Woodruff of the PBS News Hour, and Dari Nokah, an anchor at ESPN’s Sportscenter, are both native Tulsans. Skip Bayless is on ESPN — from Oklahoma City.
Perhaps the great impact of Oklahoma people upon American life is in the field of music. The electric guitar was invented here. Bob Wills created western-swing music and Woody Guthrie’s song, “This Land is Your Land,” is one of the most recorded songs of all time. The diversity of Oklahomans brought together unique flavors of music, blending styles to come up with new styles.
Mae Boren Axton, David Boren’s aunt, wrote Elvis Presley’s first hit, “Heartbreak Hotel”. Jimmy Webb is the only person to receive a Grammy award for music, orchestration and lyrics. His song, “By the Time I Get to Phoenix”, is the third most recorded song in past years.
Clara Ann Flower was born in Claremore and started singing on the radio in Tulsa. The Page Milk Company sponsored the program and her new name was Patti Page. She sold more than 100 million records, more than any other female recording artist in history.
Country music ties
Country music is dominated by Oklahomans. Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith, and Vince Gill are among the industry’s biggest stars. Reba McEntire said:
“Everything I’ve done is the results of growing up in rural Oklahoma, where I learned from Mama and Daddy to work hard, do what I’m told and do a good job at anything I set out to do.”
The sports world
For more than a century, Oklahomans have been at the top of the sports world. Jim Thorpe of Prague is the greatest all- around athlete of all time and the first president of the National Football Hall of Fame. Mickey Mantle of Spavinaw and Commerce is second only to Babe Ruth in the popularity of Major League Baseball stars. A startling fact is that one of every 10 men who ever played Major League Baseball since it began in 1872 had Oklahoma ties.
Two of the most colorful major leaguers of all time came from tiny towns in Oklahoma. Dizzy Dean lived with his family on a tenant farm in Lone Oak in Hughes County. It is said he pitched tripleheaders, in overalls and barefooted. Pepper Martin, born in Temple, was known as the Wild Horse of the Osage and starred for the St. Louis Cardinals. He was the first batter in baseball’s first All Star game in 1933.
In other sports, Oklahomans are at the top of their game. Bart Conner of Norman is the only male gymnast in the world to win a Gold Medal at every level of international competition. Shannon Miller of Edmond is the most decorated gymnast of all time.
Oklahoma’s diversity gave us some of the nation’s greatest authors: Ralph Ellison, Louis Lamour, Tony Hillerman, Scott Momaday, Angie Debo, John Hope Franklin, and Billie Letts, who wrote a novel while she was a professor at Southeastern in Durant. The novel, “Where the Heart Is”, was made into a delightful movie where the girl had a baby in a local Walmart. Jack Bickham, a journalism professor from OU wrote the “Apple Dumpling Gang” which was made into a popular Disney movie.
State song adoption
Oklahoma’s state song is the most unique of any state song. It is the most recognizable. The Rodgers and Hammerstein from the Broadway musical was popular all over the land in 1953 when George Nigh, 26-year-old history teacher and citizen legislator from McAlester, introduced the bill to make “Oklahoma!” the state song. After a huge legislative fight in which older legislators cried when they sang the old state song, Nigh was successful in convincing his fellow legislators that “Oklahoma!” would improve the image of the state. George was so right. He did it from McAlester — he did it from here — at age 26.
To our students, it doesn’t matter where you are from or where you’re going to school. You can combine hard work with intelligent decisions to go far beyond your dreams of making a decent living and raising a family. You can change the nation and the world; that’s not just a slogan, because thousands before you have done so in government, the military, sports, medicine, science, aviation, and every conceivable line of work. You can do it from Oklahoma.
We are unique in Oklahoma not because of events and places, we are unique because of our people.
— Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.