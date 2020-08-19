The beginning of school is around the corner, and as uneasy as we parents feel, I can only imagine what our children are feeling. So often as adults, we forget our children have thoughts and feelings, we forget to include them in conversations and sometimes even talk over them. As a parent, I have tried not to do this. I have tried to remember my child has thoughts, feelings, and a perspective. But, more often than not, I have gotten it wrong, overlooked her, or asked too late.
The thoughts, opinions, and fears surrounding COVID and the reopening of schools are everywhere. I don’t think anyone could have missed these messages. Our children have certainly not. Daycares have closed, summer camps have new rules, and the return to school is going to be a new experience for each of us. As parents our job is to keep our children safe, and to make sure they feel safe.
As a child, I remember my mom saying we cannot be afraid of what we know. I also remember my grandmother saying that when there was something to worry about, she would tell me. The spring semester of my senior year began with what could have been a terrifying experience. My grandfather picked me up from school every day, but one day, I left my last class to find my mom waiting for me by my locker. I knew something was terribly wrong. Rather than allowing me to worry or wonder, mom told me grandpa had fallen and was at the hospital. We worked through the situation together, we talked about what the doctors were saying, and I was included in the conversations. It wasn’t easy but looking back it was much easier because I knew what was going on and knew what was coming.
I have tried to take this same approach with B. I have worked to include her in conversations, give her time to process and think, and opportunities to come back with questions. I have let her know there is nothing we cannot talk about. This plan has gotten me to the beginning of a school year with COVID.
As we talked, and I told her the changes that were in place, the decisions we needed to make, and the new rules to keep her safe. I worried she would feel I was being a helicopter mom, removing her independence. When I asked what she thought, she replied calmly that she knew I was changing things to keep her safe and that she was totally ok with everything. I was thankful and speechless.
Some points to remember as we prepare to return to school. Little ears hear everything. Children do not have the emotional intelligence to interpret what we say and will parrot back our thoughts to others. If our children know we do not support a school rule, they will not follow it, making the situation much more difficult than it needs to be.
Before your child returns to school, take the time to talk to them. Make sure they get the facts from you, and not a friend, or worse, social media. Give them time to process, and then let them come back to you with questions, as often as they need. If needed, rehearse the school day with your child. Prepare them in the best way possible, leave them confident and with a full understanding of what is happening. If you can remove the fear from this situation, and somehow make it normal for your child, they will develop a higher level of resiliency and handle this school year much better.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.