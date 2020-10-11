On Saturday night, Cameron University made good on a pledge we made to the Class of 2020. We held Commencement.
Back in March, when COVID-19 re-ordered the world’s priorities, one of its victims was Cameron’s graduation ceremony, traditionally held in early May. While we weren’t sure what the future would hold, we promised our graduates that if at all possible, we would find a way to celebrate this significant milestone in their lives. That pledge was not made lightly, and the university looked for on opportunity to hold Commencement. We found it on Oct. 10.
Granted, there were concessions to the pandemic. Graduates and their families were socially distanced on the field and in the stands. Masks were required. There was no processional, nor was there the usual handshake with the diploma presentation. Still, the university made every effort to make this as traditional a ceremony as possible given the circumstances … including keeping the fireworks spectacular that normally concludes Commencement.
In some cases, this meant finding new ways to do familiar things. COVID-19 protocols meant that seating in Cameron Stadium was limited. As an alternative, we teamed with Oklahoma Sports Network – a company that got its start in the university’s business incubator in the Center for Emerging Technology and Entrepreneurial Studies – to livestream the ceremony for guests who could not be there in person.
Many of our grads were unable to be there to personally accept their diplomas. Some had returned to their homes outside the area after the conclusion of the spring semester, while others accepted job offers and went on to start a new phase of their lives. After all, the word ‘commencement’ implies new beginnings.
The Class of 2020 enters a job market vastly different than any other in the past century. But these Aggies may be the best and most equipped to meet those challenges. The end of their college careers was marked by drastic change and uncertainty, but these students demonstrated their resilience and adapted to the new circumstances to complete their degrees. I am proud that they persevered to overcome many obstacles and challenges, both foreseen and unforeseen. On Saturday, they reaped a part of that reward for their hard work.
At Cameron University, our mission statement reminds us that one of our most important duties is to “prepare students for professional success, responsible citizenship, life-long learning, and meaningful contributions to a rapidly changing world.” For our graduates, Saturday’s Commencement was part of that process.
And now they go out into the world to make those “meaningful contributions,” whether it is through leadership roles, contributing to the economy or becoming involved in the cultural growth of where they may live. Civic leaders understand the contributions college graduates make in terms of higher personal income tax contributions and their attractiveness to new business and economic development efforts in their respective communities. According to data reported by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, 87 percent of Oklahoma degree holders remain employed within Oklahoma a year after graduating. That is certainly true for many Cameron graduates — they stay in Southwest Oklahoma to work, live, raise families, and make a positive impact.
As we bid these Aggies farewell as students and welcome them as alumni, we are already planning and looking forward to next May when the Class of 2021 will have its opportunity to take center stage.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.