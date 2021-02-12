It was shortly after dark and we were in the kitchen washing dishes after feasting on holiday leftovers. My oldest son was standing at the sliding door leading into the back yard.
“Mom, come look at this,” he said.
I hurried over, thinking it might be one of the animals that saunter through — a possum or raccoon, even a skunk, or the detested armadillo.
“Look at this moon!” he said, pointing to the full moon still low in the sky and spectacularly viewed through the red leaves still clinging to the small Japanese maple tree he’d given me for Mother’s Day several years ago.
It was the kind of moon that makes you feel closer to nature and further away from the ordinariness of daily living. It was huge and staring at it makes us feel small and unimportant in the whole scheme of the universe. It was the last full moon before the winter solstice. The Arapahos called it the Beaver Moon.
His enthusiastic, “Come look at this moon” triggered memories of the hundreds of times his father had said the very same thing to me. Raised on a cotton farm in Southwestern Oklahoma, he was always aware and appreciative of the mysteries, joys and sometimes hazards of nature.
Sitting out on the patio, he would holler at me: “Come look at the hummingbird.”
An early riser, he would get me out of bed to view a variety of wonders:
“Come look at this tomato! It’s the biggest I’ve ever grown.”
“There’s a bat on the wall by the bathroom window! Quick, come and look before it flies away.”
“Come look at the big turtle in the flower bed.” “Come look at the horny toad by the back gate.”
“Come look at the big rose that’s just bloomed out!”
Of course, the tomato, the turtle and the rose would have still been there had I slept 30 minutes longer but I always dutifully, if a little grouchily, followed him out to look. The bat and horny toad were less predictable. After spying the bat, he immediately began planning a bat house but before he even got started, off it went.
When shooting stars and comets were scheduled, he drove us out to some dark place in the country where we had a better view.
Now I realize that an appreciation of, a sense of wonder about the changing of the seasons, growing fruits, vegetables, flowers, trees and plants, birds, bees, animals large and small, the moon, the stars, the universe itself, makes us happier, less self-important, more content. It is an antidote to angst.
The next time somebody says to you, “Come look at this moon!” Go!
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.