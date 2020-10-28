A month ago, my husband and I purchased our dream house. We were terrified. In the midst of major life changes, we embarked on one of the biggest journeys any couple could take. My husband was in the process of graduating with his MBA, our daughter had just started her junior year of high school, and in an effort to navigate the current pandemic, I have returned to the workforce full time, while simultaneously running my business. I honestly do not think we could have been any busier, or stressed, and yet we choose to buy a home.
Fortunately, we had an amazing Realtor, who listened to us, and was able to interpret what we wanted and what we needed. She literally showed us two homes. The first we had chosen, the second, she chose for us. We loved the house our Realtor showed us, it was perfect, yet we doubted we could afford it. It felt too grand and out of our league. Yet, determined to not allow our fears to hold us back, we boldly plowed ahead, and much to our surprise were able to purchase our dream house.
Newly remodeled, our sprawling ranch is everything and more than we could have hoped for. Each of us, artists in one medium or another, had always longed for an art room. A place to create masterpieces without the need to finish them by dinner time. Yet we never thought we would find a home where we could find everything we wanted, an office for my business, a large kitchen with an eating area, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an art room and most importantly, a large yard for our boys.
We found a home with all of this and more. Amazingly, our boys have settled into our new home better than I anticipated. They are calmer, happier, and much less rowdy with the larger yard. B is happier than I have ever seen her with a place to do homework and a reading nook. Surrounded by her books and a comfortable chair, I doubt she will ever emerge willingly. The quiet of my office, combined with a bright window continuously inspires me. Being able to spread out while I work, to have a beautiful view, and my boys have a place in the office, promises the completion of many long dreamt of ideas.
But more than anything, the bond we have experienced as a family is irreplaceable. Each of us, having the space to work on our projects, to retreat and discover who we are, to have moments alone, and time and space to be together, has brought us closer together. Now that we are no longer living on top of each other, we crave the time together, and look forward to working on projects and art.
I plan to build a memorial garden in the backyard, to honor the pets we have shared our lives with and to remember the people who have left this world too soon. As with every family, we have lost more loved ones than we would care to remember, but their memories shine brightly in our hearts, and soon their memories will have a home in our memory garden.
I hope to bring a bit of me to the house as well. A California native, I love the indoor, outdoor living area, and have already found the perfect spot for a cactus garden. In honor of my grandmother, who hated the flowers yet always had a garden full of them, I will plant a row of Birds of Paradise. It would make her mad, yet the thought of her fussing at me will make me feel closer to her than I have in years.
I am thankful for our home, for the hard work of remodeling it and beautiful results we are now enjoying. And more than anything, I am thankful for the closeness it has created with my family.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.