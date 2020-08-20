The term “war booty” has been around for quite a spell and is defined by Webster as “goods seized from an enemy of war, or by robbing or plundering.” For soldiers, it normally means armament, equipment, vehicles or other goods taken from an enemy in time of war. And so, in the days of Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the very early 1990s, the rules of engagement (1991) were clear and stated “the taking of war trophies is prohibited.” Often the distinction between war trophies and general military equipment became clouded.
Upon assuming the duties of Fort Sill Chief of Staff in the summer of 1992 after the conclusion of the war, it became apparent that the Army in particular had managed to return from the desert with a lot of military equipment to include Russian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti and Iranian pieces ranging in size from small arms to machine guns, tanks and artillery pieces. It became equally clear that as Forces came back from the Theater of Operations, the quantity and quality of war booty and war trophies was not known as the equipment had, at no time, been placed under proper accountability by the Army. In other words, the Army had no idea what it had brought back from the desert, nor in what quantity. It was not a subject those of us in uniform spent much time talking about. And thus, the tale begins.
When you are the Chief of Staff at Fort Sill and your wonderful assistant walks in and says, “Sir, the Army Inspector General is on the phone for you,” it’s akin to what it must feel like to have “60 Minutes” wander in the front door with a camera crew. Strikes a little terror in your heart.
So the brief conversation which ensued made sure I knew why he called; the purpose of the next 48 hours was to determine what war booty existed on Fort Sill, to bring it under proper property control, then to report the number and designation of every piece. A typical Army ”fire drill” and I had no idea.
A big meeting then sent the commander scurrying through Conex containers, motor pools and supply rooms post-wide to uncover what was there. And the report came back and said, “There is no war booty or trophies to be found on all of Fort Sill. Must all be someplace like Fort Bragg or Fort Knox.” Or somewhere. And that I proudly reported with a clean conscience to the Inspector General, who sounded skeptical but, indeed, let it pass.
And, as I should have expected but did not, in less than 24 hours an anonymous report revealed Fort Sill’s secret; indeed, a hangar on the Henry Post Field filled as far as the eye could see with every imaginable weapon, weapon systems, artillery pieces, troop transport and small arms. Literally, a hangar full. And nobody seemed to know it was war booty. Nobody.
And so, as the chief of staff, only on Fort Sill a short time and not familiar with the post or its people, I reached a few conclusions which I placed in my data bank, and have never forgotten.
1. While people may not lie, they often tell you what they think you want to hear. I asked for searches of unit’s areas and storage, not of airplane hangars. There were people who knew what the mission was, but likely thought I did not want to admit to the Army that my new post was in violation. They told me the story; just not the whole story. Happens to leaders a lot.
2. They likely were afraid if they reported, I would “shoot the messenger.” My reputation preceded me. And I likely would have. A flaw of mine I worked hard to correct for the remaining years of my career, sometimes more successfully than others. I earned what they gave me that day and it was most assuredly and largely my responsibility.
3. Always check again before you report. In my great zeal to pass along the good news to the Army’s Inspector General, I failed to give the task the time to fully mature. Had I waited one more day, and I could have, the report would not have been great news but would have been accurate and honest. And avoided my great embarrassment.
So, to end what could have been a sad story, the Inspector General accepted our amended report, we brought those hundreds of pieces of equipment under military control. Much of it can be seen in Fort Sill’s museum even today. And I learned a couple of leadership lessons.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.