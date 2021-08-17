During the early 1950s more than 20,000 Americans a year contracted polio, a potentially disabling and life-threatening virus that predominantly affected children. Polio haunted parents for centuries, for little was known regarding how it was transmitted or why it produced such a wide array of symptoms. Sometimes people contracted the virus without being aware, while in other cases they did know but the symptoms were mild. In extreme circumstances the virus entered the spinal cord and/or brain, causing paralysis or even death. Globally the virus affected millions of people, so when Dr. Jonas Salk and a team of researchers at the University of Pittsburgh developed the first polio vaccine in 1952 the world reacted with unfettered joy. In the United States, the March of Dimes launched the first mass inoculation campaign in American history in 1955 and began distributing the polio vaccine to children. By 1961 there were only 161 polio cases in the US, and in the ensuing decades additional vaccines emerged (including an oral version developed by Dr. Albert Sabin that is now the world standard) that reduced the number of worldwide cases by 99%. Deaths in the US dropped from between 1,500 and 3,000 a year to almost zero, and in 2019 fewer than 600 cases emerged anywhere in the world. In short, the scientists, with the help of governments and the cooperation of people on every continent, eventually beat polio and saved literally millions of lives. It remains one of the great public health success stories of the 20th century.
Unfortunately, faced with a far greater public health threat from COVID-19, our generation seems to have forgotten the lessons of 1955. Instead, we are bungling our way towards thousands of unnecessary deaths because so many of our friends and neighbors refuse to be vaccinated or wear masks in public places, and too many of our governmental institutions are actively working to block efforts to promote more effective anti-virus measures at the local level.
Let’s begin with the danger. As of August 10, 611, 955 Americans have died from COVID-19. During the first week of August, new cases nationally averaged more than 100,000 and deaths averaged 528 per day. In Oklahoma, the state health department announced 11,387 new cases between July 25th and 31st, while Texas averaged 14,000 new cases a week and 60 deaths per day over the same period. Between July 22nd and 29th 72,000 of the new cases nationwide involved children, and while kids are less likely to develop severe symptoms an increasing number are being hospitalized and dying. Most of the new COVID cases involve the Delta variant of the virus, which is far more contagious and transmissible than earlier versions, and each time a new person contracts the virus it has an opportunity to mutate into an even more threatening form.
One would think, given the monumental threat, that we would unite and mobilize to protect our loved ones, our children, and each other. You’d think we might all get vaccinated, or all wear masks, or make sure our kids were safe in school. But no. In Comanche County only 47% of the population has received two vaccination shots. Nationally, the average is 59%. In Arkansas, only 8 Intensive Care (ICU) beds were empty in the entire state last week and more than 1,376 people were hospitalized with COVID. They have more hospitalized COVID cases now than at any point during the pandemic, as do Alabama, Florida, and Louisiana, yet none of those states can reach a consensus as to how to react. Most state governors are promoting masks and vaccines, but many are also blocking any attempt by schools to enact mask mandates. That includes Governor Kevit Stitt of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma State Legislature, who in an unprecedented authoritarian power grab destroyed any semblance of respect for separation of powers and small government by declaring it unlawful for schools to enact mask mandates. In other words, they decided they were more qualified to protect public health at the local level than our 520 public school superintendents and school boards, our 96 accredited private school principals, and the presidents of our 15 public universities. They did so in lockstep with leaders in Texas and Florida, where 1/3 of all new COVID cases emerged in the last week of July. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida issued an executive order barring school districts from requiring masks and threatened to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defied him. And in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has blocked mask mandates in schools and faces lawsuits in Dallas and strong pushback in Houston, where hospitals are overrun with patients, and many are out of ICU beds entirely.
Meanwhile, the virus continues implacably to spread. Our hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed, medical personnel are exhausted and leaving the profession in startling numbers, and our schools and universities are opening for Fall classes. We have, in short, created a perfect storm for a virus surge in the coming months.
But it doesn’t have to be this way. Vaccines are widely available at no cost. Studies consistently show they are extremely effective for all approved populations (including pregnant women), and millions of doses have been safely delivered with only mild and usually temporary side-effects. Virtually all state leaders (including Republican Governors Stitt and Abbott, along with Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Jim Justice of West Virginia, and Kay Ivey of Alabama) support vaccination. So does every state health department, the Centers for Disease Control, and the overwhelming majority of local doctors.
So go get vaccinated. And then contact your state representative and the governor’s office and tell them Oklahoma should allow local health officials, school boards, and university presidents to decide whether to issue mask mandates. After all, leaders who are closest to the people should be making decisions on how best to keep students and other safe.
We cannot win this fight following the path we are on. The evidence is overwhelming. People are dying every single day from COVID, and their deaths are almost all avoidable. So please get vaccinated and put a mask on. That’s the only way our grandchildren will be able to say we beat COVID the same way our ancestors beat polio.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history
from the University of Oklahoma and
has more than 30 years of experience
in higher education. He is the author of
“Stronger Than Custom: West Point and
the Admission of Women,”
among other works.