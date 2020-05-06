Our period of shelter in place is coming to an end, for some it has ended. Reentering the community, businesses reopening, friends gathering together and life returning to normal is upon us. Each day brings us closer and closer to what we have missed and craved.
The month of April was a month of discovery, a month of rebirth. Suddenly the things which I felt were so important before March, became trivial. I was able to shake myself loose of so many preconceived notions and ideas, even roles I had placed upon myself. Rather than focusing on what I did not have, what I was missing, I gained the clarity needed to rewrite my goals, to reexamine where I am in life and choose where I am going.
During the 42 days of sheltering in place, I rediscovered who I am, what I want and what I am capable of. Because the demands of everyday life were eliminated, routines were changed, meetings were cancelled and simple errands were gone, I had time to reflect, grow, work and stretch myself. In the 42 days I have been home, I have rediscovered my passions and goals, and created the plan to pursue them.
As challenging as the idea of sheltering in place was, as lonely as the idea appeared, as frightening as the future looked, the desert we entered has become an oasis for many. For many this time has highlighted what is important, what should be pursued and what we want. The ability to shake off societal norms, to be who we were meant to be was a gift. A gift to reconnect, to find our missing pieces and to pursue our dreams.
For others, this period was one of sorrow and grief. Dreams died, jobs were lost, and families separated. The pain of watching dreams collapse, the inability to stop them from crumbling, the despair felt as parents looked at their families and did not know how they would go on. The feelings of helplessness many experienced as love ones fell ill and medicine held no answers. This was a period of darkness, of death, of endings and despair. Sought after answers held little to no meaning and offers of hope rang hollow.
It is undeniable, these past 42 days have been a desertic challenge we have never before encountered. As we work together to piece together the rubble of what was, as we come together to build what will be, we must ask ourselves, what could be. When reassembled, what could the collection of our dreams be? Working together, sharing our losses and our gains, grieving for the past and yearning for a better future, we must ask, what kind of community can we rebuild?
No one person has been left unscathed. No one group will forget the scars and lessons learned. As we exit the desert, there is but one question to ask. As we face the wreckage of what was, what will we choose as our future? What story will we write? What community will we build? The gift we have been given, the gift to start over and choose how we define ourselves, is rare. As we enter this new period, one thing is certain, we must choose well.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.