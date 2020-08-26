A few weeks ago, my husband and I were enjoying a quiet date night at home. We found ourselves watching an old rom-com, the usual story, boy meets girl, one is unavailable, a heart gets broken, and then magically everyone pairs with their ideal mate. This movie added the remake of a famous rock song into a Christmas Classic.
The song remake was a disaster, and for once, the singer admitted this publicly. As he launched on a marketing tour, he took every chance he had to say how bad the song was. Finally, someone had a conversation with him, and all involved agreed the point of the song was abundant love. This concept stuck with me, and I have found myself pondering this phrase.
The current environment is not positive, unemployment is skyrocketing, prices for necessities continue to climb, we are surrounded by uncertainties, and the promise of things getting better has started to sound very hollow. Rather than neighbor helping neighbor, I see people fighting, friendships ending, and people losing hope. The idea of abundant love continuously resurfaces as I watch the climate change.
As we enter a new month and a new season, with school fully underway, I would like to challenge everyone to stop seeing with your eyes, to stop hearing with your ears, and to learn to see and hear with your heart. As a country we are never going to agree, this is partially due to how we were founded. Men looking for freedom joined together to create our nation. Our history is rocky, our forefathers were not always upstanding citizens, and more often than not they did not agree. Yet somehow, this ragtag group made it work.
What if we did something radical? What if we choose to truly learn what the other person’s perspective was? And strove to understand their fears? What if we asked what someone needed? And truly listened? What if we showed abundant love for our neighbor, community, and country?
We are at a crossroads, and to be honest, I am frightened. The anger and hate I see cause me to fear for my home, to worry we are creating scars which can never be healed. We are in a situation where there can be no winners, no losers, we are all paying the price. We must come to a consensus about what is right for the greater good, not what is right for me. We must learn to choose an answer which will lift all of us up, not just ourselves or one group. We must learn to love our neighbor and our community.
As we come to the end of a challenging year, can we let go of perceived wrongs, or injustices, can we sit at a table and truly discuss the needs of our country? All lives matter, distinguishing people by the color of their skin is not acceptable. All people are entitled to work and have the opportunity to provide for their families. And we must all work together to overcome COVID. The only solution is one of unity for the betterment of all driven by abundant love.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.