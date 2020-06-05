After watching “News Hour” and “Washington Week” one Friday night on PBS, “Soul Train” was on when I turned on the TV later.
Before I could change channels, I recognized the music — “Lean On Me.”
I sat down to listen and memories came flooding in.
“Lean on me, when you’re not strong
“And I’ll be your friend
“I’ll help you carry on.”
Those beautiful lyrics by Bill Withers, out on the album, “Still Bill,” in 1972, touched me as deeply then as they did 41 years earlier — maybe more because we’ve seen more of the pain and sorrow he talks about in his first verse. And then goes on with the encouraging,
“But if we are wise
We know that there’s
Always tomorrow.”
I could see again my three sons and their cousins, in their late teens and 20s, sitting under a tree, or circled in lawn chairs, playing their guitars and singing:
“You just call on me brother,
When you need a hand
We all need somebody to lean on”
I went online to look at the lyrics. Someone named Todd had commented: “Every time I hear this song it puts me in tears.” Tears came to me too as I sat there listening and remembering, thinking about how fortunate we are when we do have someone to lean on.
We’re lucky when we have family to lean on. When we have our immediate family who we know will drop everything, come from wherever they are for us to lean on. Sometimes it’s emotionally. Sometimes it means, really lean on, like when you’ve broken something, or you need to watch your step. My grandson, Jake, has been doing this for so long that he automatically extends his arm for me to lean on wherever we go together.
We’re lucky when we’ve got extended family who are just as quick to show up when we need somebody — sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins ...
We’re lucky when they follow up to tell us that they are there, right up the road, to share our load — a load that we can’t carry if, they tell us, “you just call me.”
We’re lucky when we have friends (and for so many people, friends are their family) who tell us:
“Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on.”
And what about all those we sometimes have to lean on who don’t even fall into the family or friends categories? I do that a lot too. When I’m out someplace by myself, or traveling alone, I don’t hesitate to ask strangers:
Could you help me up these steps? Off this curb? Open this door? Grab that suitcase? And not once, ever, anywhere, from Gotebo to Russia, did one person refuse or even act annoyed. Contradicting all the news we hear every day about bad people, there are good people everywhere we can lean on. The song tells us, “Please swallow your pride ... for no one can fill those of your needs that you won’t let show.”
You can go on-line and hear Bill Withers sing his song himself, to remind us of all the times family and friends, total strangers, firefighters, policemen have said to us in their own words something like:
“Lean on me, when you’re not strong
And I’ll be your friend
I’ll help you carry on.”
And then they do.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.