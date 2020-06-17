As the summer is progressing some of us are returning to work while others continue to work from home. With continual change it is difficult to know what day of the week it is, let alone what we are supposed to focus on. In the last three months I have noticed that working from home has resulted in longer hours, fewer boundaries, and several of us working seven days a week.
I found myself working more not just because I was working to keep my business open, but because work was normal, it was a way to create a routine, eliminate the chaos, and focus on the positive. For that short window working long hours was a way for me to practice self-care. I was motivated to get up, work out, and work hard. Without the routine, I feared I would lose myself. And that was something I could not do.
Now that we are returning to the office, I am finding myself struggling with setting hours and boundaries. I became so accustomed to working nonstop, I have forgotten to take time for me, time to rest. I have multi-tasked, doing facials while I write, or pedicures while I read a self-improvement book, but true self-care, a day off, time to just giggle and relax, that skill has faded.
More and more I find myself longing for an afternoon off, time in the sun, time to just relax. And I know for my mental health, I must relearn this skill. I wonder how many of you have forgotten how to set healthy boundaries, practice self-care, place yourself first. As we sheltered in place, we were all in survival mode, we did what we needed to do to survive, to persevere. And now we must unlearn those skills and remember how to live.
Remembering how to live, to fully experience life, must come with boundaries. As sheltered as we were, we cannot simply jump back in. This is the perfect opportunity to assess what we want, what we truly enjoyed, who we enjoyed spending time with. This is our chance to create the life we want, to end unhealthy relationships, to leave groups and organizations which drained us and left us feeling used, this is the time to define who we are, what we want, and who we want to be.
We can take the time of sheltering in place and turn it into a positive. We can use this as a launching board for a new life, a better life, a life we choose. My husband and I were talking this past week, about our lives and the people we have allowed to hold sway over us. Rick likes to say that it doesn’t matter what anyone says, I am going to do what I want to do. I thought about that statement and realized that for the majority of my adult life, I have been the master of my own fate, I have taken calculated risks, made lateral moves, blazed trails, and embarked on countless adventures. And in truth, I have few regrets. This time, instead of being offended at his statement, I looked Rick dead in the eye, and said, “you are right, I drive my life, and I am happy for it.”
You may wonder what my point is. It is simple. Choose to be the master of your life, choose to set the boundaries you want, and choose where you spend your time. If you don’t, someone else will have no problem doing this for you.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.