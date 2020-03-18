As I write this, the news is continually updating the changes being made because of COVID-19. The number of pictures on Facebook of stores bought out of necessities, people panicking and elderly struggling to find what they need are everywhere. And then there are the tasteless jokes, jokes how in 9 months there will be a baby boom or any number of other sayings. Ladies and gentlemen, this is not the time to be crass.
First and foremost, we are not in a place to make such tasteless remarks. We are in a situation of our own creation. We have become so insularly in our thinking; we have become so filled with fake peace bought with our hubris notion nothing will touch us that we ignored the warning signs. But we are not in such a dire place that we cannot come out of it, absolutely not.
Over 400 years ago, people landed in what is now the United States in search of a better life, of freedom, of the ability to define one’s destiny. The men and women who immigrated were resilient, tough, filled with grit. They knew their decision may cost everything, but they were more than willing to give it all. Because of their tenacity, and the tenacity of following generations we saw the westward expansion, the Industrial Revolution, survived the Spanish Influenza and the Great Depression. Then somewhere, somehow we began to turn inward, to overlook our neighbors, to judge without knowing and now here we are.
The time for change is upon us. For over a year I have written about the amazing men and women of Lawton, of the incredible community we live in and the potential for improvement. Now is the time to invest, to give more than we have, to dare to dream, to think outside the box. This time of panic can be changed into a time of growth, self-discovery, and becoming aware of those around us. In an odd turn of events, COVID-19 might just be what we have needed, the wakeup call to realize the important things, to rekindle relationships, to slow down and to focus on our community as a whole.
In this time of caution, we can invest in relationships, make new friends, learn new skills, create strategic plans for the future and show our community we believe in them. We can get to know our neighbors, practice good manners, learn to think of others first. We can find the joy in the simple things, make summer plans that involve a garden hose, a group of friends and more fun than we can imagine. We can read a book to our children; tell them we love them and encourage dreams. Business owners can find creative solutions to a slowing economy, ways to engage customers and offer services in trying times.
But more than anything, we can spend this time being grateful for our health, the many things we have and look for ways to get more involved in our community. We can choose to invest locally and support our schools, make sure every child has a daily hot meal. We can open our home to a rescue dog and even teach them a new trick. We can support our leaders as they navigate this challenge the best way they know. We can practice patience, show love, be grateful, smile more and laugh harder.
I know these are trying times and we are just at the beginning of them. I would encourage each of you to remain positive, create a plan and be safe. If you are in need of an item or service, please email me and I will connect you as best I can. If you need to reach out or hear a nice word, email and I will respond. believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
