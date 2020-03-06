My husband and I always read in bed before we went to sleep. We seldom read the same thing which gave us a lot more to talk about.
“It says here,” I said, “that, given the choice again, 70 percent of 50,000 people who answered an Ann Landers survey would not have children again. It wasn’t worth it.”
I was reading out loud to him from a Time Magazine essay titled, “Wondering If Children Are Necessary.” That it was quoting something from Ann Landers is a clue to how long ago this was.
One of the benefits of reading in bed together is that you have someone to discuss with whatever you are reading and get instant response.
“Would you do it over again? he asked me.
“Do what over again?”
“Have children, like you just read to me. Weren’t you listening to yourself?”
“Oh. Certainly,” I said without hesitation. “I’d have our same three sons PLUS a daughter. She’d be beautiful, intelligent and we’d be great friends.”
“You have enough friends,” he told me.
“No, I don’t.”
“Don’t you have people who like you?” he asked, a note of pity creeping into his voice.
I thought about it for awhile. “Sure. Sure I do. I think so.”
“Probably nobody likes me,” he said sadly.
“Yes, they do,” I assured him. (Notice here, how we were talking about me and then, suddenly, we were talking about him? That happens a lot with married couples.)
“Who?” he persisted. Who likes me?”
“Well,” I said reassuringly, “you like yourself. That’s somebody — isn’t it?”
“Who likes you more than you like yourself?” he asked. Notice how he didn’t answer my question. It was the old bait and switch. Who were we analyzing, anyway?
“Who likes me more than I like myself?” I repeated his question in the manner used by speakers who don’t like the question. “Who likes me more than I like myself?” I thought awhile. Probably nobody,” I had to admit.
He had me on the defensive so he went another 10 yards. “Who puts up with you the most?”
“There must be a better way to say that,” I said huffily. “Would you care to rephrase the question?” Then I saw the opportunity to bring up something I’d been saving for just the right moment.
“I read where you can save your marriage if you discuss what annoys each other the most.”
I had him trapped. I was already prepared with a mental list of “things that annoy me the most” ready to zap him with.
“Why don’t you have any friends?” he asked, adroitly sidestepping my offensive comeback. Aha! The clever husband is faster than the nagging wife. He had taken the burden of guilt off him and neatly placed it back on me, like the blanket I had up to my chin.
By then, we had completely lost track of the original question: “Would you have children again?”
I yawned, dropped the magazine on the floor and turned off the bedside light. There’s nothing like a good in-depth discussion of one of the big issues of the day to make you sleepy.
