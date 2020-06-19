Parents aren’t afraid of anything, we think when we’re little. It’s a shock when we find out they are.
My dad was 84 before I got a clue.
Most of the fears must have been buried deep inside, because I had never heard him talk about them before.
In the hospital he’d fallen out of bed. He’d had a nightmare so vivid that he retold it word for word for days.
“They were hitting the side of our house with hammers,” he explained. “I had to run them off. I fell down on the gravel. If I’d had a gun, I’d a shot ‘em,” he added meanly.
We soothed him the best we could, and got him back in bed. He rattled the metal bars. “What’s this?” he demanded angrily. “I’m in a junk yard.”
The nurses had tried to get him to take something to calm him down but he refused. “I told them I used to be a drunkard and I promised myself I’d never drink anything again!”
“Daddy!” I protested, horrified. “You’ve never been a drunkard.”
“I just made that up,” he said. “They might have been trying to make me drink some stuff like that cult at Jonestown.”
He had to be moved to another hospital. He’d complained for days about the short hospital gown, kept asking for his pants, then forgetting he didn’t have any on, send everyone scurrying to keep him covered. He looked at his twisted mess of sheets and blankets. “Will they wrap these rags around me?” he worried. “What if I want to stop and eat?”
In his new room, he immediately started asking questions. “Where are we?” “What’s that shelf for?” “The witches can come through that door.” “What should I do now?”
“Daddy,” I said tiredly. “You’re just asking these questions to see what kind of answers we come up with.” He grinned slyly. “You’ve been bamboozled,” he admitted. Sometimes it was hard to tell when he was disoriented and when just plain ornery. But then he looked around the strange room again. “There’s no escape,” he said sadly.
The first night there, I lay on a cot three feet from his bed. Every time I opened my eyes, I could see his blue eyes peering anxiously through the rails.
“You could move your bed right next to mine,” he said.
“I need room to stand up,” I pointed out.
“I’d like to touch you,” he cajoled me.
I reached over the rail and held his hand but when my arm got numb, I gave up and moved my cot against his bed. He reached through the railing and rubbed my hand with both of his.
“Mama and I touch hands a lot,” he said softly.
He only took short naps through the long nights so we talked a lot. “I always liked little girls,” he told me.
“You never wished you’d had sons?” I asked, curious.
“Naaah, not a bit,” he said firmly.
His spirits rose during the day when visitors came. But at night, the medications, the strange room, unfamiliar noises and apprehension of the unknown got all mixed up with submerged anxieties. Different kinds of people, cults, witches, fighting, guns and defending his home swirled into a nightmarish kaleidoscope of 84 years of experiences, real, imagined and fictitious.
“Ain’t there some other way?” he asked sadly, more than once.
How I wished then — and now — that there had been.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.