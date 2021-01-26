The opening days of a new Administration are a busy time for the U.S. Senate. A new president brings a new agenda that they are eager to begin. A new administration also brings a new slate of appointments to fill that need senatorial approval. This is true of every administration of the modern era. It is a lot, but this Senate has one additional task on its plate. Before they can completely focus on the Biden Administration, they have the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Prior to leaving office, President Trump was impeached for a second time by the House of Representatives. This impeachment is for inciting the riot that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Regardless of whether you personally blame Donald Trump for encouraging/inciting the rioters, these are interesting technical questions; can a person be impeached after they leave office and what would be the point in doing that?
Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution says, “The President ... Shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.” Some, including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and retired Judge Michael Luttig have argued that this sentence means that a person cannot be impeached after their term in office ends because the Constitution specifies that the penalty for an impeachable offense is removal from office regardless of Donald Trump’s guilt or innocence.
The problem with that argument is that it ignores the history of impeachments in the U.S. The fact is that people have been impeached by Congress after their term ended. One example is the 1876 impeachment of William Belknap who resigned from his office minutes before the House impeached him. In that case, despite his resignation, the Senate still held a trial and maintained that they had the authority to convict him even if he had already left office.
The second question is why. What is to be gained from impeaching Donald Trump at this point? The answer is that if a person is convicted of committing an impeachable offense, the Senate has the power to bar that person from holding public office. That matters to proponents of impeachment because Donald Trump could always run for president again. The Constitution limits a person to two terms in office, but nowhere does it say that those terms must be consecutive.
Whether Donald Trump is convicted by the Senate or not, he is going to face a difficult road to retake the White House. Only three Presidents have been impeached by the House of Representatives. Of those Donald Trump is the only person to have been impeached twice. He is leaving office at his lowest point politically. The PEW Research Center found that his job approval in the aftermath of the Capitol riots fell to only 29%. This current trial has also shown his lessening strength in the Republican Party. During his first trial, no Republican in the House voted for impeachment and only a single Republican Senator (Mitt Romney of Utah) voted for a conviction. This time he has already had 10 Republican House members vote in favor of impeachment and a handful of Republican Senators have already announced their intention to vote for a conviction.
Donald Trump is still popular among self-identified Republican voters. A Morning Consult poll conducted after the Jan. 6 riots found that 77% of Republicans viewed him favorably. Given his popularity in the party and his name recognition, he is the favorite to win a Republican primary in 2024. If the Senate did impeach and bar Trump from public service, the 2024 Republican Primary becomes a wide-open affair among a dozen potential contenders.
The Senate has its job cut out for it. Before it can completely focus on the task of working with the Biden Administration on approving the people who will run the government and pandemic relief it must deal with one final bit of business from the Trump Administration.
David Searcy has degrees in political science and lives in Lawton.