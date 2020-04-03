The first time someone called me “wise,” I had the same reaction as the first time someone called me old. “Old! I’m not old! I’m too young to be old!” “Wise! I’m not wise! I’m too young to be wise!”
Then, when someone mentioned they had heard one of my commentaries and added, “You’re so wise!” I sort of kicked the dirt with my shoe and said something modest like, “Oh, shucks.”
Like a politician or a performer who only hears flattering comments — because most people who can’t stand them are too kind to tell them so, for a little while I found myself thinking, “I can do wise.”
But every time that pleasant thought crossed my mind, it was instantly zapped by some “reality-check” memory.
Like the time I reluctantly volunteered to fill in as a pianist at a big Christmas party while another equally-reluctant volunteer led the Christmas carols.
I thought we were doing passably well until I heard someone mutter: “He can’t sing and she can’t play.” That happened about a hundred years ago but, hey, who’s counting.
A 4-year-old can take you down a notch or two. As a grandmother who played touch football in the back yard, basketball in the driveway and baseball out in the pasture with my grandson, I did not identify at all with the stereotyped granny in a ruffled cap knitting by the fire. Until Jake matter-of-factly commented one day, “You’re old, aren’t you?”
“How can you tell?” I asked him.
“You’ve got wrinkles,” he pointed out.
I had to ask. “Do you like old people?”
“Sure,” he said. “I like old people and new people.”
I remember one summer I dressed up to go to a meeting. As I was leaving, my husband observed, “All dressed in pink, huh?”
“Do I look like a little old lady,” I asked him anxiously.
“No,” he reassured me. “You look more like a frowzy matron.”
Still another humbling incident was at a Shakespeare Club meeting. Assigned to do a paper on the “Exaggerated Examples of Human Nature in ‘Twelfth Night,” I checked out a half-dozen books of criticism on the comedies of Shakespeare. I spent hours studying them, marking pertinent passages with yellow Post-Its, making notes and writing a draft. I eventually concluded, in what I felt were 11 pages of interesting and thought-provoking comments, that all the characters in Twelfth Night are exaggerated examples of human nature.
I was reading this paper aloud at the meeting when I noticed a good friend was resting her head on the back of the sofa she was sitting on and her eyes were closed.
“She’s really concentrating on this,” I thought. “I’ll bet she’ll have a relevant comment or two when I’m done.”
But then there was a sound suspiciously like a snore. I hesitated but continued reading.
No, it was definitely a snore. Then several more. I had to stop reading until the members stopped laughing.
So there it is. A boring, wrinkled, frowzy matron who can’t play the piano. Who wouldn’t go for wise?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.