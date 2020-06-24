The popular saying, “You are only as old as you feel” holds more truth than I would care to admit. Having been an avid exerciser for 11 years, I have maintained my energy and for the most part feel better at 40 than I did at 18. In fact, I found turning 40 liberating. I was proud of my age, of the wisdom and miles life has blessed me with. I enjoy aging, I find each year makes me more me, each year brings a new sense of comfort, each year teaches me new lessons. And to be frank, I like who I am and who I am growing into. I am finally comfortable with myself and because of that am finding my voice and am able to clearly see what I need to do. I also, for the first time in my life, know what I want to be when I grow up. The clarity 40 has brought has been life changing.
And yet, these past 15 weeks, I have learned I am really not that young and hip anymore. In fact, I may actually be getting old. Something I hate to admit! I still dress like I did when I was in high school. Yet, I honestly get my best work done in a comfy t-shirt, preferably with a positive message, old jeans, and vans. I haven’t mastered the art of daily makeup, and to be honest have better things to do most days than my hair. I know my appearance makes me look young, but the way I look is the way I am most comfortable. To dress any other way would be to be untrue to me. And to quote Johnny, from The Outsiders, “Stay gold, Ponyboy, stay gold.” Who I am, the way I present myself, the way I act, the way I speak, is me staying gold.
Thankfully, B thinks it is funny when people think I am her sister. She knows I am not trying to look young; this is just who I am. And honestly, I think her seeing me be me, has given her the courage to be her. And yet, the fact that I am no longer hip, I have no sense of what is popular, have no clue what slang means, and in general pop culture I am old. I will never forget the night I heard B call Rick a Karen. He proceeded to call her a Chad. I was confused, but it was late. Soon, I heard the term Anderson floating around. Followed by conversations between Rick and B filled with more names than nouns and verbs. I was so lost, I felt like I was listening to a conversation in another language.
I finally asked B what was going on and, in the utmost teenage fashion, reluctantly explained to me what each word meant. I left the conversation feeling old, uncool, and utterly confused. Since when did names become insults? I tried to catch up online, but soon became bored with all the memes I did not understand. I mean, who has time to keep up with all of this? The mere fact that I found pop culture a waste of time clearly indicates my age has won; I am officially old.
I may not have crinkles at my eyes, dye my gray hair, and still skateboard and body surf, but I have no tolerance for pop culture. I simply cannot make myself read memes and care what they mean. I would much rather look at pictures of animals on Instagram or read an article in Forbes Magazine. With this knowledge, I fear I must officially declare, I am old. And you know what, I am 100% OK with that. I still have years to go, I am grateful for the lessons I have learned, and when needed, I have a child who will interpret for me.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.