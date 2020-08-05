This year has been a challenge for each of us, not one of us has been left untouched, unscathed by COVID-19. Watching my community and the world, it seems chaos has descended, and in the chaos people are choosing to assume a self-centered approach, a me-first attitude. I fear we have lost kindness, and without kindness, can humanity exist?
Spending a Saturday home alone, a first in months, I realized I have become happier at home than being out. I always thought of myself as an extrovert, an adventurer with a gypsy soul, but the past few weeks have changed that. As I watch neighbor turn against neighbor I have felt my heart break, my eyes cloud with unshed tears, and my brain is unable to comprehend the need to classify people by their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or political beliefs. I am struggling to want to be around people, my skin feels raw, as if my entire body has been scourged and I desperately do not want to be hurt again.
Determined to not want to hide, I decided to build a sanctuary, a place to recharge, to experience beauty, laughter, and a simple life. I cannot allow the anger, negativity, and desire of others to separate people by differences keep me home. Building hope for a better world, a world where we are judged by our character and our differences are the spice which makes experiences better, is clearly my only option and an option I will gladly embrace.
Practicing kindness, being genuine, accepting differences and learning to see people for their value has always started for me with my rescue dogs. Please make no mistake, I am not comparing people to dogs, I seem to learn life lessons best from animals. Their innocence allows me to be vulnerable, to tear down walls and learn.
Rescue dogs are a unique breed, they have learned to overcome severe trauma and love again, they can look past humanity and understand only some people are bad, not all of us. If my boys can learn this, I can too. Each of my boys is different. Raffy is my baby, simple and unable to do a lot of things other dogs can do, Raffy finds pleasure in beauty and simplicity. He is all heart, and at the end of a long day, willingly listens to my heartbreak and loves me despite my imperfections. Stark is my fighter, always on guard, he is ready to defend, loves to play, and must always be in complete control. He struggles to find contentment always longing for more or better and often misses the magic of moments. Age is changing him, I have noticed Stark slowing down, and the other day caught him laughing with pure joy because we were all home.
I must find a way to kindle this joy, kindness, and ability to see past people’s facades. I must learn to forgive, give second chances, and be braver than the anger. I must develop the courage to speak out, to be me, to continue working to make this world a better place and believe in my ability to do just this. I must not allow the fear which so many have to seep into my soul. My community, family, and my boys deserve better.
The first step is practicing kindness, to offer a kind word, smile or gesture first. To look for the good, celebrate the beauty of differences, and be the person I want others to be. I must strive to be the person my boys believe I am.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.