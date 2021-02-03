February is heart health awareness month, and as many of you know, this topic is near and dear to me. During the holiday season of 2018, we almost lost my dad to heart disease. After a lack of communication by the hospital near my parents, none of us knew dad had had a heart attack. We were clueless. The crazy thing is, because of his type two diabetes diagnosis, he had already made several healthy lifestyle changes. He lost the weight, changed his diet, and was more active.
Heart disease is often called the silent killer. For many reasons, we fail to notice the warning sign, or as I suspect, we don’t know the warning signs. It is important to note there are different forms of heart disease, what is significant is that none should be ignored. In general if you are experiencing chest pain, chest tightness, chest pressure, shortness of breath, pain, numbness, or a coldness in your arms or legs, or pain in your neck, jaw or upper abdomen please see your doctor. Heart disease can present itself differently in women. I am not a doctor and will not diagnose you, but I will tell you that a significant change in your health is not something you should ignore. The consequences of ignoring a warning sign can be severe.
While making positive lifestyle changes is always the best course of action to take, remember these changes do not replace the care of a doctor nor can they reverse a health condition. Healthy lifestyle changes will always have positive effects on your overall health, but they cannot be the only answer chosen. Eating more fruits and vegetables, drinking more water, and moving more will not only improve your overall physical health, but will also improve your mental and emotional health. Increasing your daily movement will help you manage stress, sleep better and more deeply, and clear your mind.
Remember, making positive changes is not easy. Staying at home to watch your favorite show sounds like a much better choice in the moment than heading to the gym. Rather than trying to overhaul your life in one swift motion, make slow and positive changes. Be intentional and strategic. Create a plan which not only gives you the tools to be successful, but also empowers you to make the right choices. For example, buy a water bottle which is visually appealing, fill it with water every morning, and make it a goal to finish it by the end of your workday. Spend your two 15-minute breaks walking instead of sitting in the breakroom. Pace during phone calls. Park as far from your destination as possible to add the extra steps. Choose the stairs over the elevator. Replace a processed snack with a piece of fresh fruit. Walk your dog daily, they will appreciate it.
These are just some easy changes you can make and stick with. I recommend making one at a time. Allow yourself time to adjust, before you add another new thing or change to your routine. Remember consistency over long periods of time is far more effective than short, major changes. Make you and your health a priority this year, no one else will. Schedule time for walks, time to decompress, and plan your meals. Take ownership of your health, decide you will control it and make the changes, not the other way around. I promise this decision will be one of the best decisions you make this year, and in the coming years.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.