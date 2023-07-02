A little early, but Happy Fourth of July nonetheless.
Smack-dab in the middle of summer, the Fourth is perfectly positioned to celebrate the nation’s independence.
I was struck this week that our nation will turn 250 in three more years and it feels a little surreal to think back on the bicentennial. I had to look up what the next “big one” is called. In case you’re curious, it will be the “semiquincentennial”. I’m sorry but that just doesn’t seem to have the ring to it that celebrating the nation’s quarter of a millenia should have. Perhaps we should go with SQC. It’s three years away and I’m sure the nation’s marketing gurus are already all over it.
Still, for this year’s celebration, it’s an opportunity to reflect on what makes it special. It’s a brief chance to remember all the great things America has symbolized throughout its history. For all our challenges, it’s still a nation people target as a place to start over and build a better life.
As I recall previous Fourths, all my memories surround family. Mostly ones at my grandmother’s farm in Kingfisher County. Her old house only had a couple of window units, so AC was a rarity. And due to the size of the house, most kids were banished to the outdoors where we patiently awaited dinner to be ready.
There was always an order of things. Socialize and catch up. The adults prepped the meal while we wandered down to the barn, the pond or played around the corral and stock tank. Her farm hadn’t run cattle in many years, but the infrastructure remained and it was always new and interesting to a kid who had spent most of his life in cities before moving to Oklahoma.
There was no traditional meal, but watermelon and homemade ice cream were a staple. The watermelon, prechilled in an ice-filled cooler was tempting, but waiting on my Uncle Leon to declare the hand-cranked ice cream (vanilla, always vanilla) to be ready to serve was hard to manage, no matter how young or old you were.
Then, finally, the waiting for dark. The fireworks. Being in the country, with a wide yard, at-the-ready garden hoses for mishaps, and an overwhelming level of supervision from adults all still seemed to coalesce into a hive of activity, with a gaggle of cousins wielding sparklers like magic wands while being jealous of the adults “protecting” us from many of the more powerful incendiaries.
What’s great about a community like Lawton is the military culture enhances the holiday. There’s a heightened recognition that it’s more about a celebration of our freedom than just food and fireworks.
So, whether you have to wait a couple of days, or in the midst of a four-day celebration, Happy Fourth of July. And remember, there’s lots to be grateful for.
David Stringer is the publisher of The
Lawton Constitution, a past-president
of the Oklahoma Press Association and
a media professional for over 40 years,
more than half of that in Oklahoma. He
can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com