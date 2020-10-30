I am sort of a Grinch — a Scrooge, even — when it comes to Halloween.
When I was little, there were only tricks on Halloween — no door-to-door traipsing for treats. In our rural community, the tricks involved a lot of effort by teenage boys — tipping over outhouses, putting a cow or plow on top of the schoolhouse, blocking main street with farm machinery, rolls of barbed wire and hay bales. City fathers, the school superintendent, grumbled but were pretty much resigned to a certain amount of mischief.
We lived on main street and daddy resignedly went out the morning after every Halloween to set the outhouse back up. He was halfway between being amused — he always had a soft heart for ornery boys — and being irritated at the extra work it caused him.
But by the time we had three little boys of our own, door-to-door trick ‘n treating was a tradition and I had fun helping them create scary costumes out of bedsheets, old clothes and paper bags. There were kids in nearly every house in our neighborhood and the streets were full of supermen, ghosts and monsters.
But then, one Halloween after our kids had all left home, I had one of those mid-life crises. I drug home from work and wearily sank into a rocking chair to watch the news.
“Oh, no,” I thought, “in a minute the doorbell will start clanging.” I remembered the year before when gangs of blase teens grabbed handfuls of my candy and sneered, “Is that all?”
“I’ll just sit here for awhile,” I thought, “and get my strength up for the onslaught.”
“What’s the matter?” my husband asked when he came home. “Why are you sitting in the dark?”
“Because I don’t want to answer the doorbell for trick ‘n treaters,” I admitted guiltily.
We sat quietly in the dark and watched the news and then sneaked out to dinner. The next day I was surprised at the outraged reactions when I confessed I tricked the treaters. “That’s almost un-American,” one said contemptuously.
Then there was a city limit of two hours for door-to-door trick ‘n treating and it wasn’t so bad. Last year, I had very few visitors. Now, with Covid changing everything, it’s impossible to know what to expect.
A lot of adults enjoy decorating and look forward to Halloween as much as any kid.
This year, I thought I might put the one string of orange pumpkin lights I have and, near the front door, arrange the skeleton I finally found – where else – in a closet. I considered putting on a witches costume to go with the cane I’ve been hobbling around with. But as the big day got nearer, I noticed definite Scrooginess and Gringiness symptoms again.
I wonder if I’ll get to say “Bah Humbug” even once.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.