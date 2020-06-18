Growing up in the 1950s and early 1960s in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, some 160 miles southwest of Minneapolis, the hot spot today surrounding the death of George Floyd, there was no racism. Well, that was because there was but one race and it was mine. During discussions among friends both black and white about such matters, I tell them truthfully that I never spoke to a black person in the first 18 years of my life, only saw them on the rare once-a-year family trips to Minneapolis/St. Paul to shop or attend the State Fair, but I never spoke to them.
Now, Minnesota has two major Native American Tribes — the Dakota (or Sioux) and the Ojibwa (Chippewa). Small groups from the other tribes also reside in the state, such as the Winnebago. This in contrast to the 30-some tribes who call Oklahoma home.
Our farm home was some 30 miles from Morton, Minnesota, headquarters for the Lower Sioux Indian Reservation. Today the tribe operates the Jackpot Junction Casino and Hotel, Minnesota’s first casino which has helped the tribe thrive.
But my memories as a child were of occasionally being driven through the reservation, undoubtedly on the way to somewhere else, and seeing abject poverty. Simply that. And in my 18 years of life, through my high school graduation, I never met, nor spoke to, a Native American, that I can even remotely recall. We did play the Flandreau South Dakota Indian School in basketball one year. It is a public off-reservation boarding school run by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Education serving Native American High School students from across the United States. Still in existence some 55 years later. But I doubt you’ve heard of it.
Entering the University of North Dakota in 1964, little changed. There were both black, Native American and small numbers of international students, but none became friends and I don’t remember making much of it. I pledged to a fraternity there and remember making a mental note that there were no black members and no Native American members. I don’t think it ever occurred to me to ask why. In those years, through my departure some four (coulda been five) years later, I remember anti-Vietnam war sentiment and protests, but nothing about race, ever. Frankly, I never really thought about it. None of us did. Even the assassination of Dr. King in 1968 and the ensuing riots left little impact on us in North Dakota some few months before college graduation. We just didn’t know.
Shortly after graduation I was drafted and joined the Army to attend Officer Candidate at Fort Sill. But it was in Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood in 1969 when I was first, at the age of 23, exposed to a multi-racial environment. And I am so grateful to the Army, to this day, for showing me the right way, a way I hope I have been true to for the rest of my life.
-I remember an overweight black basic trainee in my squad grabbing my hand and pulling me through the gas chamber when I was ready to quit.
-I remember a black captain company commander who was a remarkable leader and at age 21 had already experienced two combat tours in Vietnam.
-I remember one of the very top-rated Officer Candidate School cadets, caught cheating with an infraction dealing with curfew, who was summarily dismissed — fair treatment we could have all expected.
-Then, as a young officer, I remember Sgt. First Class Lynch. They called him “Big Daddy” and he may have been the best I ever knew.
-Then there was Command Sgt. Maj. Tim Eldridge, my battalion CSM who told me once that race never mattered to him. He was black, his wife was white and they were married in 1963 in the South. I can only imagine what that was like. And he said race never mattered to him.
And so many more examples of how, in the Army, we may never have gotten it exactly right, but for the most part we did. And we were far ahead of our civilian counterparts. For in 1948, while U.S. public schools were still largely segregated, President Harry Truman signed Executive Order 9981: integration of the Armed Forces, a move largely unsupported by our military leadership who was accustomed to all black and all white segregated units with different missions and objectives. Truman would not have it.
But it was Executive Order 9981 which established an important breakthrough in race relations within the military. In addition to integrating the Armed Forces, the order also established an advisory committee to examine the rules, practices and procedures of the Armed Services and recommend ways to make desegregation a reality. It was tough. The Army’s last segregated units were finally deactivated in 1954, when I was 8 years old.
So, in the Army we don’t always get it right on matters of race, but we know what the right thing to do is, and we try to do our best. That’s what we all need to do.
Thank you, President Truman.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.