This long and winding road that leads to career and technical education in the age of pandemic is starting to show some real light at the end of the tunnel. As we reluctantly adjourned in March to work from our homes and into our students’ homes, we took a bit of time to survey our students to ask “What did you miss about attending Great Plains Tech?” The two most popular answers were “hands-on experience” and “my friends and teachers.” Now, four weeks into our 2020-2021 school year, we see our students in the hallways, classrooms, and labs doing work-based tasks and working with their teachers and friends.
Work-based or hands-on learning is critical in skill development. We have seen this as students passed out of our classes last year without the benefit of the final stages of work-based instruction. No one regretted this more than we did. As a career and technical institution, Great Plains understands that the trades and skills we teach require practice on the equipment found in the industry. Our commitment to this philosophy has brought us to our 50th year of providing technical skills to the residents of our service area. Those 50 years have seen technology change and new skilled professions emerge. Our goal has always been to keep pace with our industries and meet the demands of the future. Now, we see students again setting up video production shots, designing web pages, installing computer networks, wiring light circuits, learning to care for patients, defending networks from cyber-attacks, repairing vehicles, learning multiple welding process and techniques, and preparing for the workforce of both today and the future. They are learning and developing these skills in our labs and shops, under the guidance of experienced teachers, and in teams of friends. We can see the smiles behind the masks and the lights in the eyes of students who, for the first time, wired a circuit and the light bulb glowed. This experience has given us all a new appreciation for the time we spend together, working toward mastery of skills that can lead to long term, high-skill and high-wage employment.
We are also establishing stronger relationships with our advisory committees and area employers. A strong economy depends on the ready supply of skilled and work-ready employees who have experience not only in the operating requirements and repair skills for industry but also the ability to work as a member of a team, to stay on task until job completion, and to take pride in their work. These employees are found among the ranks of our program completers and are ready to enter the workplace with the advantage of sound instruction both theory and maintenance of HVAC units, computer networks, and vehicles. As we move with renewed purpose, we are working to promote engagement in our staff and faculty in the economic growth of our community.
If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it has to be that schools are a vital component of the community and the economy and we must put our best efforts and energies into being the best technical training institution in Southwest Oklahoma. Part of those efforts include moving toward certification as a Workforce Center of Excellence under Governor Stitt’s Oklahoma Works! Initiative. The pandemic has had the unexpected benefit of highlighting under the brightest of lights the fact that schools, employers, training institutions, and citizens must all work together to keep our economy strong and ready to meet the challenges of the future. The Workforce Center of Excellence process is only one example of our efforts to get all impacted parties to the table to develop a coordinated strategy to partner together to build our economy.
In these strange and sometimes troubled times, it is nice to have that little bit of “normal” going on here at Great Plains Tech. We will never take the ability to greet our students in the morning for granted again. We all know what it’s like to wish we could do more for our students, our community, and our economy. As our purpose is renewed and refreshed, we welcome the winds of change and look forward to a future where health and prosperity are available to our students and our communities.
We also take the time to commend our students, staff, and visitors on their diligent efforts to comply with mask, social/physical distancing, and disinfecting policies and practices. The willingness that all have shown to keep Great Plains Tech open and healthy helps us embrace our place in the community and the lives of our students. And, just as a side note – we all feel a lot better knowing that we have that place and are here to make that difference. A long time ago, we had a motto: “It Works!” I feel confident that not only are we still working, but we’re making a difference for our students, our community, and our economy.
Clarence Fortney is superintendent/CEO of Great Plains Technology Center.