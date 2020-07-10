It was a cold, damp Monday morning when Jake’s mother called from work to say that the school had called her. My grandson, Jake, then 10, was sick, complaining of a sore throat and bad headache and she had to go to court.
I volunteered to go pick him up. I had half-expected it because he’d not felt well the day before.
He had played in a basketball game Friday night and three on Saturday. Jake wrestled, played soccer, baseball, football and in-line skate hockey but basketball was always my favorite to watch. Maybe it’s because you get to sit so close you can see the players’ facial expressions and body language “up close and personal” as they say. The body language of little boys speaks volumes.
So, in the Sunday afternoon tournament game, we could tell Jake, who’s usually intensely aggressive, wasn’t feeling up to par.
After I got him home from school, I said he need to gargle salt water and take some Tylenol. I expected him to refuse vehemently as usual but, to my surprise, he just said, “OK.”
“Where’d you learn to gargle like that?” I asked in amazement, having witnessed previous feeble attempts.
“From a TV commercial,” he said. We always argue over the commercials. I want to mute them — he wants to watch them.
We made a bed on the couch. Do you want to take a nap or watch TV?” I asked.
“Both,” he said.
In about an hour, he was hungry.
“How about some nice chicken soup,” I offered. “Chicken soup is good for you when you don’t feel well.”
“I want a baloney and cheese sandwich. With chips,” he said firmly. By noon, we’d played a game of chess and he taught me how to draw three-dimensional figures, immensely increasing my artistic skills, previously limited to stick figures.
By 4 o’clock he started worrying about missing baseball and basketball practice, both scheduled that day. I said I didn’t think his dad would want him to go since he didn’t feel well.
“But I’m better now,” he argued. “It’s the first baseball practice. If I miss the first practice, they’ll throw me off the team.”
“No they won’t, not when you’re sick,” I tried to reassure him. He called his dad, though, who told him, no, it would not be a good idea to go to practice. Jake got so upset that I finally agreed to call his dad back and plead his case.
“He’s taken Tylenol twice and gargled twice and he’s really feeling a lot better now,” I explained.
“Mom,” my son responded, “you’re not helping by being his advocate.” But he finally agreed to come and take a look at our patient for himself.
He did. “No,” he told Jake firmly. “I can tell by looking at you that you don’t need to go out on a cold afternoon and play baseball on a damp field.” They left with half of them in tears.
The next day, Jake returned to school and was OK to play basketball that night. His mom and dad and I sat in the bleachers, cheering the team. It’s amazing how tense you can get watching 4th graders play when you are related to one of them.
“I’m sure glad he’s able to play tonight,” I commented.
This reminded my son. “Mom,” he said again. “It doesn’t help when you’re Jake’s advocate.”
But this time I was ready for him.
“After you told me that yesterday,” I countered, “I looked it up in the Grandmother’s Manual. On Page 3, Rule 1 reads: “It is the responsibility of a grandmother to unconditionally serve as an advocate for her grandchild.”
Now how could he argue with that?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.