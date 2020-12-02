These past few weeks have been some of the most challenging and stressful of the year for me. The stress could be because I am exhausted, or because I am incredibly short staffed or work, or because I have been battling allergies. Whatever the cause, I have found myself feeling beaten, bruised, and on the brink of giving up. I absolutely dislike feeling like this, it is so opposite of who I am. But rather than getting out of bed with an attitude of “I get to do this today”, I had the attitude of “What now.”
This attitude affected every aspect of my life, from motherhood, to my marriage, to my professional life. I felt so overwhelmed, so beaten by the continual line of challenges, I found myself hiding from life. I missed boxing classes, I avoided phone calls and texts, I purposely created a bubble around me to keep everyone out. Looking back, I created this bubble because I could not handle one more thing. I could not listen to one more person complain, hear one more negative comment, or have one more thing break. And so, I retreated. I found reasons why I needed to stay home, reasons why I needed to care for my dogs, reasons to avoid life.
This past week, I finally started to find my way out. Attending my boxing class, I was disappointed to see we had a guest trainer. I wanted, needed, a hard workout, I didn’t want to listen to the theory of boxing, I wanted to hit the bag. As we made our way through our warmups, I wasn’t giving my all. The trainer came up and asked me if I could do more, I started on my explanation of I have injuries, then I made eye contact with him. Something in his eyes told me he knew that, but he still wanted more. I immediately changed my attitude and replied with, “I’ll give you everything I have.” He smiled and walked away. I worked hard; I did things I had no idea how to do. I learned to swing a sledgehammer, I learned I could lift 15-pound weights, and I giggled all through the balancing session. At the end of class I felt better than if I had run for an hour.
The next day, one of my team members came up and told me they were tired of seeing me put myself down. I felt defeat creeping back up, I hung my head and thought I can’t do this. Rather than continuing to say how I was being negative, he looked at me and said, “But I understand why you do that. I do that too. It’s hard to work through, maybe we can do this together.” Being challenged to give my all, even if it wasn’t as good as my normal all, and of being told someone would walk a journey with me, was enough to push me through my funk.
We must be mindful of what we say to others. I so often forget the power of a word. Words can permanently maim, wound, and even kill a person. Words have started wars and words are now threatening to tear us apart. Yet words can also heal us, remind us of what is important and close gaps.
I try to remember the struggles I face daily. My struggles are often not visible, yet they are real and weigh me down. I remember this so that when I see other people, I look past their perfect appearance and try to see their battles too. This simple act reminds me to use kind words, to lift others up, and to share a smile. This holiday season let’s give the gift of lifting each other up.
I love to hear from my readers. You can reach me at beleivestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.