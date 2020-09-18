Things we blurt out when we’re surprised, startled, scared, annoyed change over the years. What our parents said, we don’t say. What we say, our kids don’t say.
I don’t even know what young people today say because I have my fingers in my ears trying to avoid the F word.
But I was reminded awhile ago of a couple of the older exclamations.
One was a title of a book review by James Wood in a June 2018 New Yorker magazine, “Funny Ha-ha, Funny Peculiar.” Wood was reviewing the stories of writer Helen DeWitt and her new book of what he termed very loosely linked short fiction, titled, “Some Trick: Thirteen Stories.” I am not familiar with DeWitt’s writing, which Wood characterized as “tart, brisk, snobbish, antic.” But when he wrote that in her new book there are passages and pages that had him laughing out loud, I put the book on my list to order.
But it wasn’t the book or the author that caught my attention. It was the title of the article, “Funny Ha-ha, Funny Peculiar.” I remembered the time when someone told you something, and you replied, “That’s funny!” they would persist with, “Funny ha ha or funny peculiar?” And you would go on to explain which you meant, sometimes having to think about it first.
In fact, every now and then, someone still asks for clarification if you give a “That’s funny!” answer and I kind of like that because it makes you think about what you think.
The other mild exclamation of surprise is “Heavens to Betsy.” I hadn’t thought of that one for a long time until I came to 36 across in a crossword puzzle. The clue was “Heavens to — blank-exclamation point” and I immediately knew the answer was “Betsy.”
I think that response was most popular in my mother’s generation. I’ve never said it myself and I’m pretty sure no one under 80 says it now. However when I asked my grandson to finish this saying, “Heavens to...” he immediately answered “Betsy,” so it is still hanging around on conversational fringes.
This phrase popped up in the mid 1800s. Nobody seems to know – was Betsy a real person and, if so, who? Betsy Ross, who made the first American flag, has been suggested. But early American settlers called their favorite rifle or pistol “Betsy.” Researchers think it was probably just an invented name.
Funny, isn’t it?
Perhaps I can work both of those phrases into one conversation some time. Say someone tells me something slightly shocking and I respond, “Heavens to Betsy!” and she says, “That’s funny,” and I say, “Funny ha ha or funny peculiar?” and we’re off to a real conversation.
