The 4th of July always makes me think of the F-word —FREEDOM. And it should because we don’t spend nearly enough time thinking about how rare, in the history of civilization, freedom is.
What we do is we bitch, we moan, we groan about all the things we think are wrong with America — especially now with pandemic restrictions — without stopping to add: “...but we’re FREE!”
There’s another F-word that I always remember as soon as I open my eyes on the 4th of July: FIRECRACKERS.
That’s because, until I left home at age 18, my sister and I were rudely awakened every single 4th of July morning by firecrackers set off under our bedroom window.
When our hearts stopped racing, my sister and I would leap out of bed and confront our father: “Why do you DO that?” we’d screech. “You know it scares us silly!”
“Do what?” Daddy innocently asked each year, his pale blue eyes twinkling and the odor of black powder still on his hands.
He always gave us a little money to buy more firecrackers, Roman candles and sparklers. Sometime during the day, he’d make us stand back out of the way while he set some big ones off under tin cans.
The celebration was over when he stood in the middle of main street in front of our house around midnight, raised his shotgun toward the moon and fired his one-man, one-gun, one-shot salute to the nation over the parsonage across the street.
My daddy, whose German parents immigrated from Russia, never made speeches, never talked about patriotism, but I always knew he was proud to be an American and that’s what he taught my sister and me without once ever saying it.
There’s a four-letter F-word that means 4th of July, too: FLAG.
I remember starting every day of my first eight years of school facing the flag in the front of the classroom, clamping my hand over the general direction of my heart and pledging allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands.
At what age does the Pledge to the Flag stop being just a rote exercise, part of the daily routine like sharpening your pencils, and take on meaning?
By the time I was in the 7th grade for sure when, on Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was bombed and the impact reverberated almost instantaneously across the ocean to the heartland, to a tiny country town in western Oklahoma.
From that day on, when we pledged our allegiance to the flag, we understood what we were saying.
The flag has always evoked an emotional response in me. I used to love to see that special big flag — the garrison flag — fly in front of Fort Sill’s post headquarters on special occasions — especially when I worked on the third floor and had a grand view.
It always brought a lump to my throat when, at our family reunions on the 4th of July, we all recited together the pledge to a flag that was on the coffin of an uncle. And I treasure the flag presented to me at my husband’s graveside in honor of his World War II service in the United States Marines.
And that’s why, on the 4th of July, I think about the F-words: FIREWORKS. FLAG. FREEDOM.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.