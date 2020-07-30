Should the national leadership ever decide Fort Sill is to be re-named in light of the current debates regarding changing the names of 10 military posts, (all Army), it would be an easy decision to make. For Harry S. Truman was stationed at Camp Doniphan (now Fort Sill vicinity) from September 1917 until March 1918, in training prior to departure for France. And it was President Truman who directed the desegregation of the entire U.S. military during his presidency, a change not totally completed until well into the 1950s.
However, re-naming Fort Sill is not a likely occurrence.
The fact is; however, momentum appears to be growing in a relatively bipartisan way to rename 10 military forts which have been, in the distant past, named for major figures in the U.S. Confederacy. Joshua Woodrow Sill, our Fort Sill namesake, was in fact a brigadier general during the American Civil War and a member of the Union Army, and in 1869, Sill’s classmate at West Point, Gen. Phil Sheridan, named the new military post in the Wichita Mountains in his honor. Gen. Sill never was at Fort Sill, and is buried in Ohio near his home. But all this is another story.
While all 10 of the proposed base redesignations are in the South, three hold little national prominence (Camp Beauregard, La; Fort AP Hill, Va.; and Fort Pickett, Va.,) of particular note is that the remaining seven are significant and for some, have passionate attraction for those who have been assigned there. There is significance not only for whom those bases are named but when they were designated.
Fort Benning, Georgia: Confederate General Henry L. Benning. Named during WWI.
Fort Bragg, North Carolina: Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg. Named during WWI.
Fort Gordon, Georgia: Confederate Lt. Gen. John Gordon. Named during WWII.
Fort Hood, Texas: Confederate Maj. Gen. John Hood. Named during World War II.
Fort Lee, Virginia: Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Named during WWI.
Fort Polk, Louisiana: Confederate Lt. Gen. Leonidas Polk. Named during WWI.
Fort Rucker, Louisiana: Confederate Col. Edmund W. Rucker. Named during WWII.
The arguments to re-name include the facts that all honorees were anti-union and fought both viciously and courageously, but for a cause that placed a great blemish on U.S. history — slavery and all it represents. The reason there were named as they are can largely be attributed to recruiting in the South during the time of the namings, and the local and state politicians associated with the post locations. That, too, could justify a separate column. And we should respect our history.
But, indeed, times have changed. Does our need to recognize the history of the Confederacy and the military role in that, override the need to be sure all soldiers, regardless of race, sexual orientation or religious preference are freedoms legislated as non-negotiable? The nation will decide. It’s a wildly expensive proposition, likely in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Yet…..
The Army has the greatest percentage of black troops; they fight for us, yet some live on bases named for men who at one point in our history would have perhaps taken them and their families as slaves. Perhaps, in 2020, not the very best example to make? A decision the nation must make.
But then, what if the decision is eventually made to do this? What candidate may exist? A few who might qualify?
Gen.John J. Pershing — a five-star general, General of the Armies, after coming U.S. Forces during WWI.
Gen. Omar Bradley — Another five-star, the “GI General” who became the first Joint Chief of Staff Chairman.
Gen. Norm Schwarzkopf — led the U.S.-led allies who crushed Iraq during the first Gulf War.
Gen.Tommy Franks — our own Oklahoma hero and Commander of Forces during Operation Desert Storm.
And there are others, Medal of Honor recipients from current conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan:
Sgt. First Class Jared Monti, 2006 — Afghanistan. A Field Artilleryman for whom Monti Hall on Fort Sill is named.
Staff Sgt. Sal Giunta, 2007 — Afghanistan — 503rd Infantry Regiment.
Staff Sgt. LeRoy Petry, 2008 —Afghanistan — 75th Ranger Regiment.
And there are more young, recognizable heroes to serve as role models for a new generation.
It’s a difficult issue. The nation will decide.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.