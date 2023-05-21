Elon Musk said last week that working from home was immoral and was generally criticized for it. I don’t see anything wrong with working from home, and it’s hardly “immoral”, but it seems COVID created a climate of loosened boundaries and a “whatever” culture as businesses attempt to rebound.

But It seems some habits are hard to break as many return to the workforce. And I’m hard-pressed to find a positive development as workers migrate back to offices and factories.

