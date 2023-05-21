Elon Musk said last week that working from home was immoral and was generally criticized for it. I don’t see anything wrong with working from home, and it’s hardly “immoral”, but it seems COVID created a climate of loosened boundaries and a “whatever” culture as businesses attempt to rebound.
But It seems some habits are hard to break as many return to the workforce. And I’m hard-pressed to find a positive development as workers migrate back to offices and factories.
I don’t suspect I’d be a good candidate for working from home. I’d find it too easy to remain in sweats and a T-shirt, have too many home projects that need “just a minute” of my attention, and suffer from a lack of focus. I’m sure I’d find myself needing to check the mail, put a few things in the dishwasher, or go downstairs to give the dog a treat because he’s bored. Work is for working and home is for relaxing. We all spend too much time focusing on work as it is. Personally, I need a place where I feel it’s OK not to.
It’s not just a factor of the recently-concluded pandemic, but the increasing fascination with our mobile devices seems to have taken an uptick. In my days in the restaurant business, it was drilled into us “If you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean.” Now, it seems we’ve entered a world of “That last task was hard to take, I need me a TikTok break.”
You may have seen the story recently about a seventh grader who noticed the school bus driver having a medical difficulty and jumped in to bring the bus to a safe stop. No one else noticed the driver in a bad way. Just the kid whose parents wouldn’t let him have a phone. The other passengers were all glued to their devices. There’s a lesson there.
Another off-site work casualty seems to be a loss of commitment. I had two interviews scheduled in the last seven days with a candidate who said he was interested in the job. Both times he was a no-show. No call, no email. Someone else I know drove an hour to meet a job applicant and the candidate ghosted her. Few of us have the luxury of wasting two hours of our day on someone with no more common courtesy than that.
I understand job seekers are pretty much in the driver’s seat these days. Many employers will tell you they’ve had to raise wages and be more flexible (read “lower”) in their expectations of staff to keep business moving. But that doesn’t help me from wishing the karma fairy drops a little present at the feet of people like Mr. No Show and Ms. Ghost.
At least one work-from-home habit seems not to have transitioned into the workplace. I know everyone’s probably come across one or more stories of a video call where a participant forgot what they were doing and presented a less-than-professional appearance.
Wearing pants, it appears, is still expected at work. And for that, we can all be thankful.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.