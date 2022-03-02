This phrase has been circulating more and more lately. At first I didn’t give it much thought, I actually kind of wondered why adults would be so focused on finding the group of people they fit in with. I mean that need to be a part of a group left in high school, right?
As a child, I was never part of a group, I was always the new kid. I learned independence, how to be alone and thrive, and how to entertain myself. I came to a place where I didn’t mind being alone, it was familiar. Most of my adult life I have been a mother and/or caregiver. My time was filled with cooking, playing, and investing in others. When I wasn’t caring for my daughter or grandparents, I was caring for my rescue dogs, or working. Life was simple, a routine of feeding, cleaning, and loving.
But slowly, those responsibilities began to fade. We lost my grandmother first, then Grandpa. Somewhere, soon after losing Grandpa, my daughter became a teenager and independent. Slowly my roles began to change. I have written about my struggle of not being a hands-on mom, of not being needed the way I was when she was five. I turned 40, settled into a nice routine, and then the pandemic hit.
The first few weeks of the pandemic were frightening. While scientifically I understood what was going on, emotionally I struggled. For the first time in years, I struggled with being alone. Nothing I tried helped. I threw myself into work, I went on tons of walks, I read more, I discovered new shows on television, and yet the struggle grew. By June, I was desperate. I knew something had to change, I knew I needed a support system, a group of people to text and laugh with, to go on walks with. I needed a tribe.
Slowly through the pandemic I discovered my people a friend who also loves the early mornings and nature. Together we hiked Mount Scott until it was too cold. Then we had virtual coffee dates. I learned love and patience from her, I found a safe place to be vulnerable, to share my fears. I hired an assistant and found an amazing friend and business partner. Together we persevered through a challenging work situation, learning to support and push each other. We shared our love of learning and began to take classes together. I met clients who became friends, found a group of friends who love to work out as much as I do, and in the journey found myself.
After 42 years, I finally understand what it means to find my tribe and the value of a support system. Yes, my family is my main support system, and I know they will always be there for me. But at the end of the day, I needed to find people who I shared interests with, people who would push me to be better, to grow, to achieve more.
Finding your tribe isn’t about losing your individuality. Nor is it about not being OK with being by yourself. It’s about finding a place where you belong because you want to belong, not because you are related. It’s about finding true friends who want the best for you and are willing to push you.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me at believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sare Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.