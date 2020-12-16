Christmas is nine days away, and for many of us there are still 500 things to do before we can celebrate. This year has been interesting, challenging, and, well, frightening. I know many of you reading this will have many reasons to celebrate, and many of you will have many reasons not to celebrate. Feeling either way or somewhere in the middle is perfectly fine.
Even during the best of years, the holidays are a stressful time. The season can bring out the worst in us. The stress of added events, stretched budgets, and holiday responsibilities can overwhelm the most organized person. It is normal to feel stressed, angry, sad, or even despondent. There has been more than one year, I have not felt like celebrating.
Rather than focusing on what we cannot do, where we cannot go, or all the loved ones we miss, let’s work to change our perspective to what we can be thankful for. Science shows when we practice an attitude of gratitude, we are less likely to feel stressed or angry. All of us are experiencing new holidays with unfamiliar traditions and an uncertainty about tomorrow.
Growing up, Christmas Eve was one of our biggest holiday celebrations. We went to church, cooked a huge meal, and spent the evening with family and friends. Christmas Day was much quieter and more reserved. Time and circumstances have changed these traditions for me, moving away from my parents has meant Christmas Eve celebrations have changed. And to be honest, this year more than others, I crave a day of cooking and preparing for a party.
Thanksgiving became much easier, and filled with excitement, once plans to celebrate were made. While there was no turkey, stuffing, or mashed potatoes the time with family was there. The celebration was not in line with normal traditions, but it allowed us to spend the day with my parents. I could not have asked for more. My enjoyment of Thanksgiving has given me a renewed sense of joy and hope for this Christmas season.
Traditions will be changed and there will be less food, yet the gatherings will still happen. This year has shown me time is the most precious gift we get, time with those we love is finite and must never be taken for granted. The decorations, food, and gifts are all extra. I have learned my joy comes from the knowledge we will sit on the porch, enjoy a great cup of coffee, and have even better conversations.
Two years ago, we spent Christmas in the Oklahoma Heart Hospital with my dad. Last year I was scared something would happen on Christmas. This year bruised and battered by the pandemic, I know I will be strong enough to handle whatever is thrown at me, and I know we will have a merry day.
I encourage those of you who cannot be with your families and friends to invest in a Zoom Account, learn Facebook Rooms, or Skype. While it is not the same as being there, it is the best alternative for many of us. Oddly enough, my dogs have learned to enjoy a zoom call with their granny. If my boys can manage to have a meaningful tail wagging session over zoom, the chances of having a meaningful conversation for us is even higher.
I hope each of you can celebrate with your families and loved ones. I hope each of you has a hot meal to be excited for and someone to share the joy of the day with.
I love to hear from my readers, you can reach me believestrengthpassion@gmail.com.
Sara Orellana-Paape lives in Lawton.