The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee, City of Lawton, was founded on Jan. 9, 2018, in a contentious Lawton City Council meeting. After three attempts, the City Council officially passed a resolution adopting Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the Second Monday of October each year. With our theme “Making the Invisible, Visible,” Indigenous Peoples’ Day collectively exists to achieve self-determination through direct action and the resurgence of culturally responsive teaching and learning practices. The way George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer while three more officers watched is a horrific example for why such work is needed across the nation, including Lawton.
The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee offers condolences to Black Americans grieving over the violent loss of their beloved community members. Collectively, Peoples of Color have faced racial prejudice and systemic injustice throughout U.S. history. Our experiences are not, however, historical artifacts. No. Our histories are our present as our lives continue to be rendered disposable.
Having grown up during the Civil Rights Era and being one of the founding members of the National Association for Multicultural Education, I’m witnessing this moment in time being the most important and least understood sociopolitical movement of this generation. Data show Native/Indigenous populations are facing a disproportionate brunt of the COVID-19 epidemic with higher infection and mortality rates than the overall U.S. population. Understanding how the disease is affecting Native/Indigenous Nations is important to mitigating the damage. Thus, it is vital that we join in demanding a change in the educational institutions and social determinants of health and poverty. Critical education is the best way to address the poverty line for the next generations—not using Ruby Payne’s culture of poverty theory, which suggests that it is poor people’s behavior more than their economic plight that is problematic.
The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee believe that cultural engagement is civic engagement. A strong sense of cultural identity naturally leads to a desire to participate in civic life. Native/Indigenous peoples are often underrepresented in Census figures and in political determinations. Making our strengths and resilience known and voices heard as a community is an important part of the work we do with the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee. We can’t simply believe in educational equity for Native/Indigenous students. In order to create transformational change, we have to create it by restoring our own inherent dignity, healing our own people, and applying fundamental human rights to our communities.
As educators, it is crucial for us to engage and examine how we talk, teach and write about inequality as an object of critique in an age of uncertainty as we confront two pandemics: COVID-19 and racial terror. The way COVID-19 has unleased anti-Asian and Asian American racism and violence has brought out a collaborative need for those that ally with us. When our children go back to school this fall, there has to be a bigger focus on identity-building, anti-bias curriculum, and an understanding of the relationships between communities of color, starting with improved professional development for local teachers that includes cultural humility training (as opposed to cultural competency). Communities of Color are facing doubled down threats and racism related to COVID-19, a result of both national discourse and incidents in our own schools and on college campuses. Our nation’s continued complicity with structural racism has always yielded inequities across health, education and socioeconomic outcomes. COVID-19’s impact has not only illuminated this but has magnified it, particularly here in southwest Oklahoma.
In the past days and hours, we are witnessing a growing surge of people in our city and across the country stand up and take serious action in resistance against such “business as usual.” There is increasing recognition of the ways in which state structures and institutions have failed us and are in fact the very tools with which these inequalities and tragedies are carried forth. The disparate rates of COVID-19 infection and death amongst Communities of Color due to ingrained structural inequality and bias, combined with increased visibility of repeated police brutality and killing of black people are most obvious current indicators of the implication of state structures in such ongoing violence, especially for Indigenous peoples who have survived the onslaught of colonialism and continue to restructure and reinvent the form and content of Indigenous activism within contemporary society.
Locally within Indigenous communities, we have seen the pain and anger already in our children when they hear ethnic slurs at sporting events, unkind name-calling from their classmates and noticing how they have been erased from Oklahoma history. Most of what I hear from our children about their public schools is that they feel totally invisible in the curriculum. We must increase the visibility of positive role models by increased hiring of Native/Indigenous people in every level of local K-12 schools to higher education institutions. Our children are the most likely per capita to be victims of brutality from authority, to be killed by the police, to be arrested, and incarcerated. These examples underscore the persistence of coloniality.
Our great challenge now is to address the systemic racism that exists in all of our educational institutions and bring about the deep policy, practice, and, systems changes that must happen. Our words must be supported with strategic actions (not “feel good” statements of concern by educational administrators) to move us in a direction that ensures equity for all. We must continue to say: “What happens after the protest? The protest is the beginning, not the end.” I recognize that is not a simple or quick task, and beneficiaries of systemic oppression resists change. It is, however, something we must continue to prioritize. The time is now for the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee and those that ally with us to commit to actions that improve the lives of marginalized peoples everywhere around the globe and join the fight for an end to racial prejudice and systemic injustice.
Dr. Cornel Pewewardy, Founding Member of Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Professor Emeritus, Portland State University; pewewardyc@yahoo.com