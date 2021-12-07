10-year enrollment comparison

Institution;2011-21;2020-21;% change

Cameron University;8,262;4,567;-44.7

OU;31,351;31,276;-0.2

OSU;27,802;26,983;-2.9

WOSC;8,089;1,684;-79.2

SWOSU;6,255;5,664;-9.4

USAO;1,191;861;-27.7

Source: Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education