SHOULD THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE BE REPLACED WITH POPULAR ELECTION OF THE PRESIDENT?
YES!
I strongly recommend that the Oklahoma state Legislature approve the National Popular Vote Initiative, which, in effect, would insure that the presidency would be won by the candidate with the most popular votes in the general election. Each state law simply joins an interstate compact which directs the electoral vote of that state go to the popular vote winner nationwide. This does two basic needed things: first, it insures that the popular vote winner is elected, and, secondly, it avoids a plethora of other pitfalls clarified below, which are inherent in the current outdated electoral system. The major problem with the current system is that, given a certain interplay between different state’s popular vote totals (for example, winning the large states by small margins and losing the small states by large margins), the popular vote winner of the national popular vote can lose the election in the electoral college. Such a result is terrible for democracy and governance, as presidential legitimacy is badly undermined. The current electoral college system is undemocratic at its core, then, in this and in many other ways and it invites corruption and breakdown. There is not one rational reason why we should have a presidential selection system that periodically misfires to make the popular vote loser the president! The public by large margins since 1948 has been in favor of popular election of the president, where our votes count, and count equally.
There are other problems with the Electoral College as now constituted:
First, there is the problem of the faithless elector. Each individual elector pledges to vote for his party nominees for president and vice president if those candidates carry his state’s popular vote. Yet this pledge can be, and has been, broken by electors (see Oklahoma, 1960), and these votes have stood up legally. In a closely divided electoral vote, these faithless electors could cause a national electoral crisis and is an open invitation to bad behavior, like bribery or coercion.
State mandates in 48 states and D.C. that all of that state’s electors be given to the popular vote winner in that state (a result of party boss control of state legislatures starting in the 1820”s) is very undemocratic and cheats the losing side of having any voice in the election.
Dividing up the electoral vote into 51 separate pieces, as in the current system, terribly skews the presidential campaign process and subsequently skews the policy-making process nationally. It goes like this: when polls show that a state is clearly in one candidate’s victory or loss column (and remember, it is winner-take-all in 48 states), both major party candidates almost completely ignore that state in the campaign, with all of its special needs and specific voter bloc interests. Election by national popular vote would completely change this, as all parties would ty to enlarge their vote totals in every nook and cranny of the republic, where every vote counts for something. IF YOU WANT OKLAHOMA TO REALLY COUNT IN THE PRESIDENTIAL SELECTION PROCESS, CONTACT YOUR STATE LEGISLATOR NOW AND TELL THEM TO SUPPORT THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE INITIATIVE!!
What if an election gets thrown into the U. S. House when no ticket gets the required majority of 270 out of 538 electoral votes? The constitution (Article II and Amendment XII) mandates that the House choose the president from the top three candidates, WITH EACH STATE CASTING ONE VOTE! This means that Wyoming with less than 600,000 people gets the same vote (cast by a single congressman) that California gets with over 30 million people with 55 congresspersons. Of course each state’s house delegation has to decide how to cast a single vote, meaning that if a state has an evenly split delegation by party, that state would lose its vote, possibly leading to a deadlock. In fact, this whole process produced a deadlock for the presidency in the election of 1824, and could do so again.
Yet many will still oppose the National Popular Vote Initiative because it might encourage third-party movements (of course the Democrats and Republicans are doing such a wonderful job now!), or it might discriminate against smaller states, or that we are a nation of 50 states and not a nation of organic people, (an old and untrue argument settled by the Civil War), or that special interest groups get drowned out in a big national vote (as if special interests have too little voice now). All of these worries are unfounded. In fact, the current system magnifies minor party power, as the Ralph Nader party effectively threw the national election to Bush in 2000 by taking a few thousand votes away from Gore in Florida. That particular election — of all elections — clearly shows the problems with the current system, “hanging chads” and all!
We are one nation and one people; we elect two national officials, the president and vice president. They should be selected by the most democratic manner possible — a system that insures that the candidates favored by the most people get elected. The current system is shot through with problems and violates American values — WE NEED TO ADOPT THE NATIONAL POPULAR VOTE INITIATIVE NOW!!
Phillip Simpson is a retired political science professor at Cameron University.