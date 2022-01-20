We suppose Gov. Kevin Stitt means well, but his executive order allowing state employees to substitute in schools falls short.
On Tuesday, Stitt signed an order allowing state agencies to provide personnel to serve as substitutes. Stitt’s goal is to keep schools open and students in in-person classroom learning situations, which has been a priority for him.
The order raises more questions than it answers.
For starters, which state agencies are so blessed with a surplus of employees that they can allow some of them to take the day off to serve as substitutes? Some state agencies we are aware of — the Department of Human Services comes readily to mind — say they are desperately short of staff. These agencies are experiencing the same problem many in private business are experiencing — a shortage of workers.
The order says the state agencies may provide substitute teachers “for an appropriate and necessary duration and throughout such times that critical work of an employee’s respective agency will not be negatively impacted.” We seriously doubt there are too many state employees who have so little to do that they can take a day or two or three off to serve as substitutes without it negatively impacting their state work.
If stage agencies have so many employees that they can afford to allow some to be subs without critical work being affected, then maybe those state agencies are overstaffed.
Another problem, one which school superintendents have brought up, is the qualification of state employees to serve as subs. Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said regular substitute teachers are highly-trained individuals, just as certified teachers are.
Substitutes do more than just act as crowd control. They actually teach. Some state employees may have teaching certificates and qualify as substitute teachers. We think many probably do not.
Yet another potential problem is location. Oklahoma City and Tulsa may have a large pool of state employees from which to draw for Stitt’s proposal. What about counties in far western Oklahoma or the Oklahoma Panhandle where there are few state agencies and few state employees? Stitt’s executive order does nothing to help them.
The implementation of the order also is interesting. Stitt has put State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters in charge of coordinating implementation, not Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, who oversees public instruction. Hofmeister, who has announced she plans to run against Stitt this year, is left out of the loop.
We think a better solution for the governor to endorse would be to encourage teachers, staff members and eligible students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to practice social distancing. Steps that so far he has been unwilling to mandate.