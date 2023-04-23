Action taken by the Comanche County commissioners last week raises more questions than answers.

Last week the commissioners unanimously voted to rescind a decision made last summer to designate $1 million from Comanche County’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding to rebuild the American Legion Building at the Medicine Park exit on Interstate 44 that burned in 2019. Commissioners gave no reason for their action, even when asked by members of the media.

Tags

Recommended for you