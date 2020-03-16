Early census response takes mere minutes

I’m not what you’d consider to be an early bird. I tend to mosey my way to get-togethers and I love sleeping in.
But when it comes to certain tasks, I am always ahead of the game. Namely, anything that has to do with my civic duty. I always take advantage of early voting and am usually adamant about getting my taxes filed well before the April 15 deadline.
Suffice it to say, when Census 2020 opened its online response portal Thursday, I jumped at the chance to submit my census questionnaire early.
If there’s one thing I’ve learned while reporting on Census 2020 this month, it’s that our responses to the census are critical. They affect billions of dollars in federal funding and even the distribution of congressional seats, or political representation for our state in Washington, D.C. I was not about to hold up that process.
Before tackling my inbox, but not before a few sips of coffee, I sat down at my desk Thursday morning and immediately navigated to 2020census.gov.
A big blue button on the home page invited me to “Take the census.” Ah, they’ve been expecting me. How delightful.
Near the top of the webpage, the site confirmed that it is indeed a U.S. Government website, which was a welcome relief to this gal who recently — mistakenly — paid way too much money to a scam site to change my address with what I thought was the United States Postal Service. (Don’t worry, I disputed the charge, was refunded and did change my address on the legitimate USPS site. Scam sites can be quite sophisticated these days, even to fool this 30 year old.)
To start, the census questionnaire asked for my 12-digit census ID. This is coming in the mail to your household this month, but I had not yet received mine. Fortunately, the questionnaire allows you to continue without the ID.
I quickly learned that filling out the census survey is akin to taking a test where the solutions have been embedded in your brain. You have all the answers! So easy!
I had no trouble providing bits of information like my home address as of April 1, my full name and phone number, which the Census Bureau will only use to contact you should there be any discrepancies with your response.
My one conundrum came when telling the census who will all be living at my address on April 1. I am married, but my husband is stationed unaccompanied on a U.S. Army base in South Korea this year.
A quick bit of research on the Census 2020 website let me know that the Census Bureau will partner with the Department of Defense to count my spouse while he’s overseas, so I didn’t need to worry about including him on my survey.
I considered counting my dog as a roommate, since she uses the couch more than I do, but I relented. She seemed only slightly offended by the exclusion.
The census does collect data per household, encouraging inclusion of all friends, relatives and otherwise who are living in your home as of April 1. So don’t forget to count that cousin who has maybe overstayed his welcome or your pal who is crashing on the couch until she gets back on her feet.
Other census questions asked about my age, ethnicity and other places I might occasionally stay. I checked “Yes, for a military assignment,” as I plan to take a few trips to South Korea this year for extended periods, you know, once COVID-19 is a bit more under control. I hope you’re all washing your hands!
From start to finish, responding to the census only took me six minutes. For those with more people living in the home, it will obviously take a bit longer, but I would guess not by much. The questionnaire was straightforward and easy to understand.
After submitting my response, I had the option of saving or printing the screen containing my confirmation number, which I opted to do, in case my data is somehow lost or someone wants proof I am a responsible citizen.
Now, back to tackling my schedule for the rest of the day — think I can blame tardiness to my book club on taking time to respond to the census?
Hannah Maginot is a part-time reporter for The Lawton Constitution. Send her story ideas from your neck of the woods at hannah.maginot@swoknews.com.