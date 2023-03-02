I have lived my life with a firm foundation in my Christian beliefs as well as knowledge of the necessity of multi-cultural acceptance in society. My lifelong goal has been to be of service in my communities: the body of Christ, African American women and military veterans. My favorite quote: “Hard work pays off” sets the stage for my life.

As a child, I remember when the Ku Klux Klan came to my home. The Klan’s white sheet costumes with matching hoods for their heads looked like something that a person would see in a television movie. After helping my family to run them away by discharging our guns in the Klan’s direction, I chose to strive for academic excellence because I wanted to be accepted in American society.