I have lived my life with a firm foundation in my Christian beliefs as well as knowledge of the necessity of multi-cultural acceptance in society. My lifelong goal has been to be of service in my communities: the body of Christ, African American women and military veterans. My favorite quote: “Hard work pays off” sets the stage for my life.
As a child, I remember when the Ku Klux Klan came to my home. The Klan’s white sheet costumes with matching hoods for their heads looked like something that a person would see in a television movie. After helping my family to run them away by discharging our guns in the Klan’s direction, I chose to strive for academic excellence because I wanted to be accepted in American society.
For background information, I am a native of Shreveport, LA. I had dreamed of being a part of the American Dream all my young life. Therefore, I completed my exemplary elementary, junior high and high school education with the Caddo Parish school district and graduated cum laude from Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics (1985).
However, after college graduation the banking system in Texas and Louisiana collapsed. This failure of the banking system drove Texas and Louisiana into a recession. As a result, from 1988-1992, I served four active duty years with the United States Army. Upon reaching the rank of captain in the inactive reserves, I chose to pursue my professional career as an educator. Initially, I was employed as a teacher of mathematics with Leesville High, Leesville, La., and science teacher, Ellison Ninth Grade Center in Killeen, Texas. In July 1997, I received my master of education degree from Northwestern State University in administration with a 4.0 grade point average.
Personally, I always considered being an educator as a calling from God. Therefore, in August 1997, with the assignment of my husband to Fort Sill, I was employed as a mathematics and science teacher with Lawton High School and coach of the High Stepper (Dance team). Other recent assignments within the Lawton Public School District serving as an administrator and teacher include: Director of Diversity & Inclusion; Director of New Teacher Induction; Director of Special Projects; Building principal at Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School and Central Middle School; teacher at Tomlinson Middle School, Central Junior High School, Central Middle School; and assistant principal at Eisenhower High school and Central Middle School.
Moreover, to positively change the lives of more children, I determined that I needed a doctorate degree to move into to a higher level of educational administration. It follows that I completed my doctorate program with the University of Oklahoma in 2011 with emphasis in administration, curriculum and supervision with a specialization in education technology.
My dissertation topic was “A summative evaluation of the effectiveness of classroom-embedded, individualistic, and computer-based learning for middle school students placed at academic risk in schools with a high proportion of Title I eligible students.”
Additionally, I have always been concerned with living a purpose driven life for Jesus Christ, who is my Lord and Savior. For my testimony, I am a member of Union Baptist Church working with the Women’s Mission and Deaconess Ministry, teaching Sunday School, and singing in the inspirational choir. Further, I am the wife of retired Lt. Col. Eugene DeLoach, who is deceased, and the proud mother of two sons Eugene Jr. and Brandon.